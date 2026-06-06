At private university event, Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil blasts public universities

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil on June 5 blasted the quality of research and social contributions of state public universities like the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The fact that these remarks were made at a private university — at the inauguration function of the Science and Mathematics Building and Research Centre at DES Pune University — has raised eyebrows.

Patil said, “Not a single university of Maharashtra claims that they have done any unique (research). IIT does it, new research everyday, something new is given to the society everyday. But what has Pune University (SPPU) given? If there is then I am very sorry. But is there something substantial that it has given to society?”