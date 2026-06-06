At private university event, Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil blasts public universities

Patil also expressed his view that research must help society. He said that Tata's development of the Nano car and Poonawala group’s vaccine research are examples of innovations that helped society progress.

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneJun 6, 2026 09:48 PM IST
Patil also expressed his view that research must help societyChandrakant Patil also expressed his view that research must help society
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Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil on June 5 blasted the quality of research and social contributions of state public universities like the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The fact that these remarks were made at a private university — at the inauguration function of the Science and Mathematics Building and Research Centre at DES Pune University — has raised eyebrows.

Patil said, “Not a single university of Maharashtra claims that they have done any unique (research). IIT does it, new research everyday, something new is given to the society everyday. But what has Pune University (SPPU) given? If there is then I am very sorry. But is there something substantial that it has given to society?”

Patil also expressed his view that research must help society. He said that Tata’s development of the Nano car and Poonawala group’s vaccine research are examples of innovations that helped society progress. Patil stressed the point that no public university in the state could be said to be doing the same.

A professor and head of department at SPPU told The Indian Express that these remarks had generated animated discussions amongst faculty members at the university. The professor said, “Some opined that we need to take the criticism in a constructive fashion and put together an exhibition or report showcasing the contribution of each department. Perhaps invite the minister to have a look at it. Others said that the different audits that the ministry keeps asking for, indicate that SPPU has made significant contributions to the quantum of knowledge. So the minister indeed has the knowledge of the contribution of SPPU and yet is choosing to ignore the data.”

“Faculty members also said that talking in a function on the premises of a private university and criticising a public university is improper and utterly unacceptable. Ministers should rather review the policies of their own government so that they realise who is responsible for the problems faced by the heavily underfunded and understaffed state universities. By and large, faculty members are feeling insulted,” the professor added.

With scientist Raghunath Mashelkar also on stage, Patil suggested the formation of a group of eminent sciences in the city who would meet regularly to discuss and brainstorm scientific research and findings.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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