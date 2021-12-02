scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 02, 2021
Kolhapur: Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav passes away

Chandrakant Jadhav was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after he complained of ill health.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
December 2, 2021 11:48:03 am
Chandrakant Jadhav (Facebook/Chandrakant Jadhav)

Kolhapur North MLA and Congress leader Chandrakant Jadhav passed away on Thursday morning. The Congress leader was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after he complained of ill health.

Jadhav was a first-time MLA from Kolhapur and was known for his contacts with the sports club in the district.

Last year, Jadhav had contracted Covid-19.

His condition deteriorated eight days back and was he was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad.

More from Pune

Jadhav had won the 2019 Assembly elections on the Congress ticket. He had joined the party a month ahead of polls and defeated Shiv Sena’s sitting MLA Rajan Kshirsagar.

