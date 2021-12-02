Kolhapur: Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav passes away

December 2, 2021 11:48:03 am
Kolhapur North MLA and Congress leader Chandrakant Jadhav passed away on Thursday morning. The Congress leader was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after he complained of ill health.
Jadhav was a first-time MLA from Kolhapur and was known for his contacts with the sports club in the district.
Last year, Jadhav had contracted Covid-19.
His condition deteriorated eight days back and was he was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad.
Jadhav had won the 2019 Assembly elections on the Congress ticket. He had joined the party a month ahead of polls and defeated Shiv Sena’s sitting MLA Rajan Kshirsagar.
