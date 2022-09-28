Chandani Chowk old bridge demolition in Pune: Police announce traffic diversion plan

Pune City Traffic police have announced a traffic diversion plan to be implemented from the night of October 1 till the morning hours of October 2 when the old bridge at Chandani Chowk will be demolished by controlled blasting to facilitate the construction of a new flyover.

Various agencies had expedited their efforts to resolve the issues of traffic jams at and around Chandani Chowk area after the convoy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was stuck in the jam in the last week of August.

The demolition of the old bridge at Chandani Chowk, which was scheduled to be done by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in the second week of September, is finally taking place from 11 pm on October 1 to 8 am on October 2.

The police have announced a plan for traffic diversions for the period when the bridge will be demolished by controlled blasting and the debris will be removed.

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Rahul Shrirame, said the passage of heavy vehicles will be stopped at two different points on the Katraj Dehu Road bypass of the Mumbai Bangalore Highway. All heavy vehicles coming from Mumbai will be stopped at Urse Toll Plaza during this period. On the other hand, the heavy vehicles coming from Satara will be stopped at Khed Shivapur toll plaza for the block period.

The traffic of light motor vehicles will be diverted from within the main city area during this period. DCP (Traffic) Shrirame said that additional deployment of traffic police will be made from the night of October 1 till the morning hours of October 2 for smooth passage of vehicles because the highway traffic will be channeled through the city.

The light motor vehicles coming from Mumbai and going towards Satara will be diverted via Bhakti Shakti Chowk, Sancheti Chowk, Khandoji Baba Chowk, Jedhe Chowk, Satara Road and Old Katraj Tunnel.

The light motor vehicles coming from Satara and headed for Mumbai will be diverted via Khed Shivapur toll booth, Shindewadi, Old Katraj Tunnel, Katraj Chowk, Saras Bag, Puram Chowk, Khadoji Baba Chowk, University Chowk and Wakad Chowk.