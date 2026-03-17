Woman killed in stray dog attack in Chakan; residents say 13 bitten same day

Written by Poorva Santosh Thombare

A 32-year-old woman was killed after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs near Ambethan Chowk on the service road bridge along the Pune–Nashik Highway in Chakan in the early hours of Monday, even as at least 13 others were bitten in the area the same morning, raising fresh concerns over the growing stray dog menace.

The deceased, identified as Shobha Vijay Waghmare (32), lived in Deglur in Nanded district and had been residing in Chakan for the last few months. The woman was attacked around 2 am on March 16 while she was returning home from work. Police said she was later found in a severely injured condition and without clothes. A group of six to seven stray dogs surrounded her and inflicted multiple bite injuries.

The incident came to light after a passerby alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and called for an ambulance. During the course of the investigation, police approached a nearby shop owner, Vikram Pardeshi (33), who runs the Pardeshi Kadba Kutti shop, and obtained CCTV footage from the area. Pardeshi provided the footage and shared relevant information with the police.

“There is a sense of panic. Women and children are afraid to step out, even for a walk. Children have stopped playing outside at night,” said Sagar Sonawane (38), secretary of Bhagyatara Housing Society. Another resident, Lakshman Gore (58), said the number of stray dogs in the area is estimated to be around 30 to 40.

Residents pointed to several recent incidents of dog bites in and around Chakan. Around a month ago, multiple cases involving children and adults were reported near a police station close to Shani Mandir. An elderly man was attacked near the market yard, while in January, at least 27 persons were bitten in the same area.

On March 16 morning, a woman aged around 35-40, wife of Jogaram Chaudhary, was also bitten by stray dogs in the locality. On Tuesday afternoon, a man riding a motorcycle on Chakreshwari Road fell after being attacked by dogs.

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According to residents, 13 persons were bitten by stray dogs on March 16 morning and were admitted to Chakan Gramin Hospital. Earlier, about two months ago near Ambethan Chowk, these dogs had reportedly bitten 25 to 30 persons.

Social worker Kishor Jaganade (41), a resident of Kanchi Incl. Society, along with his wife Trupti Jaganade (37), a municipal councillor, has been assisting victims in accessing treatment at government hospitals. “Victims are being administered anti-rabies vaccines and ambulances are reaching on time, but preventive measures need to be strengthened,” he said.

Residents alleged that repeated complaints to the Chakan Municipal Council have not resulted in concrete action. Vijay Govind Khaladkar (63), a resident who runs a water plant in Bazar Peth Jayant Path Sanstha, said he had approached municipal councillor Nitin Gore multiple times regarding the installation of street lights. “There is inadequate street lighting in the area despite several requests,” he said.

Civic officials, including Municipal Council official Sumit Kalokhe from Ward Office Number 08, said stray dogs are being caught and vaccinated. However, officials acknowledged a shortage of shelter space to accommodate the captured animals.

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Residents attributed the increasing stray dog population to improper disposal of waste, particularly from chicken and mutton shops. “Waste is dumped in the open, which attracts stray dogs. This has contributed to their growing numbers,” Khaladkar said.

Following the incident, teams from the Municipal Council conducted a late-night drive around 2:30 am to pick up stray dogs in the area.

Despite these efforts, residents said the situation remains a cause for concern. Several children in the locality have restricted outdoor movement after dark. The incident has once again highlighted the need for sustained measures, including sterilisation drives, effective waste management and improved civic infrastructure, to address the stray dog issue.

This author is an intern at The Indian Express