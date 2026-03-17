After fatal Chakan dog attack: Animal activists urge nuanced understanding, better sterilisation, restraint

As news spread about a pack of dogs attacking and killing a 32-year-old woman in Chakan, animal rights activists in the city tried to balance grief with a concern about attacks on stray dogs. Most of them are afraid the tragedy will become another argument against stray animals in the city.
“Were these feral or stray dogs?” asks Mariam Abuhaideri, an animal activist from Camp. Most people don’t know the difference but nuance is key. “Community dogs stay in human settlements, are taken care of by the humans and have learned to coexist. Feral dogs are those that are born and raised without such human socialisation. Expanding urbanisation has cleared forests and destroyed habitats of wildlife. These dogs, whose natural environment is destroyed, find themselves having to exist with humans but have no skills to do so,” says Abuhaideri. “They are not fed, their prey is gone and they are hungry. There is nothing for them to eat,” she adds.
The activists say that there are usually three reasons for a dog attack. “They are hungry, sick or traumatised,” says Anwar Abbas Electricwala, an activist and a rescuer for more than 45 years. He adds that dogs can “sense your energy”. “If you have a latent fear or hatred of dogs, they can read you. Then, there are certain ailments and neurological issues because of which a perfectly normal pet will start biting,” says Electricwala. Moreover, if one dog attacks, the entire pack will join.
The activists say that in certain areas, the PMC or PCMC do not prioritise sterilising dogs or vaccinating the dogs. “They are not even feeding the dogs. The feeding is done by feeders. In areas where there are no feeders, it becomes the responsibility of the community to come and feed the dogs to keep themselves safe,” says Abuhaideri.
According to the activists, picking up dogs is not a solution. “New feral dogs will take their place. There have been cases where there were friendly dogs, who were picked up, and feral dogs moved into the vacuum,” she adds. Electricwala says that he is in the middle of a “fight against a local corporator to bring 15 dogs from Sarasbaug back from the animal birth control (ABC) shelter where they have been placed”. In many cases, the administration removes dogs from one locality and releases them far away, usually on the city’s outskirts. “Removed from their territory, the dogs become scared and defensive in the new place. They are under attack from local dogs as well as humans. The dogs begin to look upon everyone as an enemy,” says Electricwala.
The activists are going to keep feeding, rescuing and sterilising dogs as before. “I am feeling sad for the victim; she became a victim for no reason,” says Sanket Jangam, who looks after dogs in Katraj. Ever since last year when the Supreme Court of India initiated suo moto proceedings regarding the growing number of attacks by stray dogs in the National Capital Region and ordered that the animals be captured and relocated in shelters – an order that was later modified to allow sterilised and vaccinated dogs to released back to their neighbourhoods if they were not rabid or aggressive – it has been difficult for animal lovers.
“The SC’s suo moto cognisance has brought a lot of heat in our lives and the situation is worsening with such attacks. But, well-fed dogs show less or absolutely no aggression. Even the PMC and PCMC agree stray dogs tend to be aggressive when not fed appropriately and advise on feeding them,” says Jangam. He started active feeding one-and-a-half years ago. “I have rescued two indies who live with me and have four indies in our society premise that I take care of,” he says.
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Animal lovers like them not only feed dogs but also rescue them, take them for sterilisation at their own expense and carry on vaccination drives for community dogs. Mrunaal Jadhav says that she goes out to feed at night and the feeding spots are away from people. “If aggressive people approach us, we try to educate them,” she says. Jadhav adds that people keep wanting to “resolve the issue with stray dogs, especially after such incidents of attack, which are few and far between”.
According to Electricwala, it would cost little to bring about harmony between strays and humans. “You need four animal hospitals in Pune with a proper staff of about 30 in each, along with a small shelter attached to each where you care for permanently disabled animals. The government also needs to support feeders who are doing an amazing job,” he says. He adds that organisations that run ABC programmes are short of funds. “If ABC programmes are run successfully, you would not have a single problem in the country,” he says.
Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life.
Professional Background
Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint.
Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series).
Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season:
1. Climate & Environment
"Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week.
"How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site.
"Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner.
2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage
"Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle.
"Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport.
"The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle.
3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc"
"Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema.
"Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups.
"How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor.
Signature Style
Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune.
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