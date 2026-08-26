‘Government in action mode’: Industries drop threat to relocate from Maharashtra’s Chakan

Following high-level reviews led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the setting of a strict 10-month infrastructure timeline, the Chakan Industrial Association welcomed the government's response.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
4 min readPuneAug 26, 2026 04:27 PM IST
Pune: The road leading to Chakan MIDC from Nanekarwadi; The state of the roads. (Express Photos by Manoj More/Enhanced using AI)The road leading to Chakan MIDC from Nanekarwadi; The state of the roads. (Express Photos by Manoj More/Enhanced using AI)
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In a major relief for Maharashtra’s manufacturing sector, aggrieved industrialists in the Chakan area announced Wednesday that 20 industrial units that had threatened to relocate have decided to stay put, expressing confidence in the state government’s swift response to their demands regarding infrastructure upgrades.

”The Maharashtra government seems to be in action mode. The government has taken our message seriously and initiated concrete measures on the ground. We sincerely welcome and appreciate this positive response,” Shantanu Kulkarni, president of the Chakan Industrial Association, told The Indian Express.

The turnaround follows meetings between industrial representatives and state officials. Kulkarni noted that a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday significantly boosted their confidence.

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“At the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister pulled up officials of different departments for not addressing the problems of the Chakan Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area. He gave strict directions that all problems of the Chakan MIDC area should be resolved in the coming days. This has given us a lot of confidence that most of our problems would be resolved,” Kulkarni said.

Kulkarni said this was the second important meeting they held with a key government official. ”Earlier, the industries minister had urgently visited Chakan and announced a slew of measures besides setting a 10-month deadline for completion of all infrastructure-related works,” he said.

Also, Kulkarni said appointing Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi as the nodal officer to coordinate among different government agencies will help resolve several of their issues. “The planning and implementation of short-term, medium-term, and long-term measures has restored confidence that Chakan’s long-pending issues are now being addressed with utmost seriousness.”

”Over the past few weeks, we and several small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Chakan brought the severe infrastructural challenges of the Chakan industrial belt to the attention of the government and administration,” said Dhananjay Shedbale, another industrialist who had threatened to move out of Chakan due to inadequate infrastructure and lack of basic amenities earlier this month.

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‘No intention to damage Chakan’s image’

”Our primary concerns included traffic congestion and poor road conditions, uninterrupted power supply, adequate water supply, proper waste management, and the need to make the Chakan region more livable and business-friendly,” Shedbale said.

“However, our objective was never, and is not today, to damage the image of Chakan or Maharashtra as an investment destination,” Kulkarni and Shedbale said.

Stating that they will wait for sustainable impact at the ground level, Kulkarni said, ”We are positive and satisfied with the direction of the work initiated so far, the seriousness displayed by the government, and the speed of execution. However, the true success of these collective efforts will be measured only by the timely completion of the planned works and their visible, sustainable impact on the ground across Chakan’s roads, industries, and the daily lives of its citizens.

The Association said it will extend its complete and proactive cooperation to the government, the Pune district administration, MIDC, local self-governing bodies, the police and traffic departments, and all other relevant agencies.

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The Association said, ”Our message has been crystal clear from the beginning. We do not want industries to leave Chakan. On the contrary, we want to build a Chakan where no industry ever feels the need to leave, and where new enterprises and global investors arrive with utmost confidence.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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