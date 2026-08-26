‘Government in action mode’: Industries drop threat to relocate from Maharashtra’s Chakan

In a major relief for Maharashtra’s manufacturing sector, aggrieved industrialists in the Chakan area announced Wednesday that 20 industrial units that had threatened to relocate have decided to stay put, expressing confidence in the state government’s swift response to their demands regarding infrastructure upgrades.

”The Maharashtra government seems to be in action mode. The government has taken our message seriously and initiated concrete measures on the ground. We sincerely welcome and appreciate this positive response,” Shantanu Kulkarni, president of the Chakan Industrial Association, told The Indian Express.

The turnaround follows meetings between industrial representatives and state officials. Kulkarni noted that a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday significantly boosted their confidence.

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“At the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister pulled up officials of different departments for not addressing the problems of the Chakan Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area. He gave strict directions that all problems of the Chakan MIDC area should be resolved in the coming days. This has given us a lot of confidence that most of our problems would be resolved,” Kulkarni said.

Kulkarni said this was the second important meeting they held with a key government official. ”Earlier, the industries minister had urgently visited Chakan and announced a slew of measures besides setting a 10-month deadline for completion of all infrastructure-related works,” he said.

Also, Kulkarni said appointing Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi as the nodal officer to coordinate among different government agencies will help resolve several of their issues. “The planning and implementation of short-term, medium-term, and long-term measures has restored confidence that Chakan’s long-pending issues are now being addressed with utmost seriousness.”

”Over the past few weeks, we and several small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Chakan brought the severe infrastructural challenges of the Chakan industrial belt to the attention of the government and administration,” said Dhananjay Shedbale, another industrialist who had threatened to move out of Chakan due to inadequate infrastructure and lack of basic amenities earlier this month.

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‘No intention to damage Chakan’s image’

”Our primary concerns included traffic congestion and poor road conditions, uninterrupted power supply, adequate water supply, proper waste management, and the need to make the Chakan region more livable and business-friendly,” Shedbale said.

“However, our objective was never, and is not today, to damage the image of Chakan or Maharashtra as an investment destination,” Kulkarni and Shedbale said.

Stating that they will wait for sustainable impact at the ground level, Kulkarni said, ”We are positive and satisfied with the direction of the work initiated so far, the seriousness displayed by the government, and the speed of execution. However, the true success of these collective efforts will be measured only by the timely completion of the planned works and their visible, sustainable impact on the ground across Chakan’s roads, industries, and the daily lives of its citizens.

The Association said it will extend its complete and proactive cooperation to the government, the Pune district administration, MIDC, local self-governing bodies, the police and traffic departments, and all other relevant agencies.

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The Association said, ”Our message has been crystal clear from the beginning. We do not want industries to leave Chakan. On the contrary, we want to build a Chakan where no industry ever feels the need to leave, and where new enterprises and global investors arrive with utmost confidence.”