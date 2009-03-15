Chakan airport: Villagers plan morcha on March 16

Even as the state government has sanctioned a seed capital of Rs 100 crore for the new Chakan airport,villages in the area are demanding that the project be scrapped.

The Satyashodhak Shetkari Sangharsha Samiti (SSSS),which has nearly 25,000 farmers from the six villages in Chakan area as members,has organised a morcha to the Pune Collectors office on March 16. Leader of the SSSS ND Patil is all set to submit the demand to scrap the project.

We totally oppose the project as more than 35,000 farmers from the area will have to give up their irrigated land. . The government should look for barren land for this project , said Patil at a press meet.

Another member Manikrao Kadam said that the government had announced that over 8,000 acres of land from seven villages will be acquired for the project. It started with just 2,500 and now they have increased the area. The government should provide details on why the airport needs such large tracts of land,said Kadam. The duo pointed out that the state has over 17 lakh hectares of barren land which they should utilise for such projects.

The SSSS members said that instead of adding to our woes,the governmetn can solve the water shortage by bringing water from Bhama-Askhed dam to Chakan-Rajgurunagar areas.

The government should also initiate the rehabilitation process of citizens who have lost their land due to projects, said Kadam.

