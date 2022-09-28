Cervical cancer: Mylab launches ‘PathoDetect HPV Detection Test’ to detect high-risk types of HPV

Mylab Discovery Solutions Wednesday launched ‘PathoDetect HPV Detection Test’, a real-time PCR based screening solution, to detect high-risk types of human papillomavirus (HPV) in individuals.

Human papillomaviruses are responsible for more than 95 per cent of cervical cancer. This is the second most common cancer among the women in India, with more than 1.2 lakh cervical cancer cases detected annually in the country.

The authorities of the biotech firm in a statement issued Wednesday said the test has been approved by regulatory authority Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

‘PathoDetect HPV Detection Test’ detects and discriminates the presence of high-risk HPV strains, including 16 and 18, which cause most of the cervical cancers.

According to the statement, one of the important benefits of this test is that a woman with a positive (High Risk HPV) cervical screening result may be advised for further follow-up tests at shorter intervals. A negative test for the high-risk HPV genotypes would mean a longer interval between the next screening test.

Mylab also plans to introduce an extension of this kit, which can simultaneously detect up to 15 high-risk along with discrimination of HPV 16 and 18 covering more than 95 per cent cases of cervical cancers.

Speaking about the launch of ‘PathoDetect HPV Detection Test’, Hasmukh Rawal, Co-founder and Managing Director of Mylab, said: “Cervical cancer is preventable; hence, with effective screening, early diagnosis of HPV and timely intervention by Gynecologists, it can oftenbe treated successfully. The HPV Detection test will help to protect women from the potential harms of undetected and untreated cervical disease by effectively and accurately detecting the virus that causes nearly all cervical cancers.”

“In light of the recent efforts to eliminate cervical cancer, we hope that our test kit will play a vital role in helping to increase the accessibility of HPV testing in India, with the ultimate goal of preventing cervical cancer in all women”, he added.

The test allows high throughput testing that is accurate, automated, simple and reliable with Mylab Compact platform series automations within two hours without any high-end infrastructure or technical expertise requirements, the statement added.