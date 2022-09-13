Certificate course for disabled soldiers by SPPU, Godrej

Savitribai Phule Pune University’s Skill Development Centre, in collaboration with Godrej company, is introducing a course on ‘Repair and Maintenance of Household Electronic Appliances’ for the disabled soldiers of Queen Mary Technical Institute.

Lawkim Motors Vice President Abhay Pendse said this course will help disabled soldiers become self-reliant.

University’s director, Professor Radhakrishna Pandit, added that the course will be truly different as the Godrej team will guide it. “We also intend to offer many new courses through this centre in the future,” he said.

The course will be conducted at Queen Mary Technical Institute, Khadki for the following three months. Those enrolled will be guided by a team of experts from Godrej company along with university teachers.