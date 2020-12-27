Ceremony at Jaystambh: Prohibitory orders against misinformation on social media

Lakhs of people gather at the Jaystambh in Perne village to mark the anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle on Jan 1 every year. (Express file photo by Arul Horizon)

Pune district administration has issued prohibitory orders against spreading of misinformation and rumours on social media platforms about the Jaystambh in Perne village and various ceremonies taking place there on January 1. Prohibitory orders have also been issued against putting up any communally sensitive hoardings in the villages where the entry during the period around January has been restricted.

Read | Bombay HC lets govt make arrangements for Jan 1 event at disputed Jaystambh land

On the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh recently issued prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), 1973 which prohibits people from outside from visiting the Jaystambh at Perne village between December 30, 2020 and 6 am on January 2, 2021. Exemptions will only be made for those who will be issued passes for conducting various ceremonies at the Jaystambh which will be part of a symbolic programme at the monument.

The district administration has earlier said that this year only a ‘symbolic’ programme at the Jaystambh, for marking the Anniversary of Battle of Koregaon Bhima, will be conducted on January 1. Only those who are being issued passes by the Pune rural police would be allowed to physically visit the Jaystambh.

The order has stated that along with Perne, entry of outsiders will not be allowed in Tulapur, Bakori, Vadhu Khurd, Kesnand, Kolwadi, Dongargaon, Fulgaon villages under Lonikand police station and Koregaon Bhima, Dingrajwadi, Sanaswadi, Vadhu Budruk, Pimple Jagtap, Wajewadi, Apti, Wadegaon villages under Shikrapur police station till the time prohibitory orders will be in place.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Deshmukh said, “Specific prohibitory orders have been issued against spreading any misinformation or rumours about the programme at the Jaystambh. At the same time we are prohibiting putting up any communally sensitive boards or hoardings at the premises of Jaystambh and the villages where the entry has been restricted. The purpose of these orders is to make sure that the law and order is maintained during this time period.”

Pune Rural jurisdiction’s Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh said, “The prohibitory orders issued by District Collector against the spread of misinformation and rumours will be applicable to platforms like text messages, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, Instagram and others. Those found in violation of these orders will be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.”

On December 22, the state Home Department issued a notification that the January 1 programme at Jaystambh will be shown live on Doordarshan and other media platforms and had appealed people not to visit the area and pay homage from home on the backdrop of the pandemic.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.