scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Recession likely to hit India after June, Centre working towards handing it effectively: Union minister Narayan Rane

Narayan Rane was giving an inaugural speech at the two-day G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting in Pune.

Union Minister Narayan Rane inaugurated G-20 meeting in the city on Monday. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)
Listen to this article
Recession likely to hit India after June, Centre working towards handing it effectively: Union minister Narayan Rane
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane Monday said India is likely to be hit with recession after June and the Centre was working towards handling it effectively and minimising its impact on the country,

“There is a global recession and it is in many countries. This is what I have gathered from the discussion in the meetings of the Union government. The recession is expected to hit India after June,” Rane said after giving an inaugural speech at the two-day G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting in Pune.

g20 news, india news, indian express The G20 IWG will provide direction to everyone on how to develop future cities, Narayan Rane said. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

He said the lotus in the G20 India presidency symbol is good and has nothing to do with the BJP. “Even if one relates the lotus symbol of G20 with the BJP, then also, I am okay with it. The BJP’s lotus stands for sustainable development,” Rane said, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the rising stature of India in the world.

The G20 IWG will provide direction to everyone on how to develop future cities, he said. “The use of technology while keeping in mind the impact on the environment for infrastructure development would be discussed in the two-day IWG,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...

The guidelines from the G20 IWG meet will be helpful for all developed and developing countries in planning cities of tomorrow, he said.

More from Pune

The growth of India is on the right path and it was 10th in economic status in the world and has improved now and the aim is to be in fifth position by 2030, he added.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 12:51 IST
Next Story

Honey Singh reveals how Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar helped him after he was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder: ‘She also recommended a doctor…’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close