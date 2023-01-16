Recession likely to hit India after June, Centre working towards handing it effectively: Union minister Narayan Rane

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane Monday said India is likely to be hit with recession after June and the Centre was working towards handling it effectively and minimising its impact on the country,

“There is a global recession and it is in many countries. This is what I have gathered from the discussion in the meetings of the Union government. The recession is expected to hit India after June,” Rane said after giving an inaugural speech at the two-day G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting in Pune.

The G20 IWG will provide direction to everyone on how to develop future cities, Narayan Rane said. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre) The G20 IWG will provide direction to everyone on how to develop future cities, Narayan Rane said. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

He said the lotus in the G20 India presidency symbol is good and has nothing to do with the BJP. “Even if one relates the lotus symbol of G20 with the BJP, then also, I am okay with it. The BJP’s lotus stands for sustainable development,” Rane said, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the rising stature of India in the world.

The G20 IWG will provide direction to everyone on how to develop future cities, he said. “The use of technology while keeping in mind the impact on the environment for infrastructure development would be discussed in the two-day IWG,” he added.

The guidelines from the G20 IWG meet will be helpful for all developed and developing countries in planning cities of tomorrow, he said.

The growth of India is on the right path and it was 10th in economic status in the world and has improved now and the aim is to be in fifth position by 2030, he added.