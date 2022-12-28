Centre sanctions Rs 305 crore for expansion of ESIC Hospital at Bibvewadi

THE UNION government has sanctioned Rs 305 crore for the first phase of the multispecialty hospital that will be built by expanding the State Workers Insurance Scheme (ESIC) hospital at Bibvewadi, said MLA Madhuri Misal.

The total estimated amount for completion of the hospital is Rs 470 crore, of which Rs 305 crore has been sanctioned. The expansion work of the hospital is expected to be completed in five years.

MLA Misal said, “There is no government hospital in Parvati constituency. This causes great inconvenience to common patients. For the past ten years, we have been continuously pursuing to build a hospital on the nine acres of ESIC’s land in Bibvewadi, and the expansion work will start soon.”

“Nearly 60,000 square feet will be constructed in a seven-storey building with all medical facilities. The ground floor will have outpatient wards, the second floor will have separate rooms for outpatient and inpatient super speciality facilities, third to seventh floors will have general to intensive care units. The hospital will have various laboratories like radiology, biochemistry, and microbiology,” she said.