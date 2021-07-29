Infra watch: Centre sanctions funds for projects to resolve traffic issues of Pune-Nashik, Pune-Nagar roads

The Union government has also sanctioned a Rs 1,015 crore project under BOT for widening the 54-km long Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur stretch to four lanes. (File)

In a major push to resolve traffic chaos in the industrial towns of Ranjangaon on Pune-Nagar road and Chakan on Pune-Nashik road, the Union government has approved Rs 7,200 crore for the elevated road from Pune to Shirur on Nagar road and Rs 1,015 crore for the widening of the Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur road. The work is likely to begin in November.

NCP MP Amol Kolhe has been raising the issue of traffic problems in industrial areas on Pune-Nagar road and Pune-Nashik road. After holding meetings with various stakeholders, including the Maharashtra government, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari sanctioned the proposed work under BOT (build-operate-transfer) model.

“The Union government has sanctioned Rs 7,200 crore for a proposed elevated road on a 67-km long stretch from Pune to Shirur. A lot of options were considered before finalising the actual plan to resolve the traffic problems faced in Shikrapur and Wagholi. The industrial association of Ranjangaon has been demanding a solution to the traffic issue,” said Kolhe, adding legislator Ashok Pawar has taken a keen interest to coordinate with the state government.

He said the Union government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the project and the process for appointing a consultant has begun.

The Union government has also sanctioned a Rs 1,015 crore project under BOT for widening the 54-km long Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur stretch to four lanes. Additional Rs 220 crore have been approved for the development of road from Nhavara to Chaufula in Shirur taluka.

Legislators Sunil Shelke and Dilip Mohite also took up the need of widening the road with the state government. “It was decided to widen the existing road to resolve the traffic problem and the proposal was submitted to the Union government. Initially, the Union ministry had approved Rs 300 crore for widening of road from Talegaon to Chakan but realising the need of widening it to Shikrapur, it has sanctioned Rs 1,015 crore for the project,” Kolhe said adding Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took a keen interest in the project getting necessary clearance from various departments.

