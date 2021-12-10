Centre releases SOP for using drones for farm use, pest and disease control

THE UNION government has released the standard operating procedure (SOP) for drones used for agricultural purposes. The SOP will act as guidelines for all stakeholders while using chemicals for pest and disease control.

The application of drones in agriculture, especially for spraying chemicals for pest control and diseases is an emerging area in India’s agriculture sector.

In the cotton-growing belt of the country, drones are already used to spray chemicals to control pests, which otherwise would be sprayed by farm labourers that takes a considerable amount of time. Drones not only minimize the risks of accidental inhalation of fumes but also speeds up the process of pest control by covering large areas in lesser time.

The SOPs were formulated after consultation with experts from aviation, agriculture and agri-input companies, who are involved in the process.

According to the guidelines, operators are required to obtain a Unique Identification Number (UIN) and Unmanned Aircraft Operator Permit (UAOP) from the Director General Of Civil Aviation (DGCA) before any operation.

Local authorities will have to be intimated before operation and all safety precautions (not spraying near a water body, maintaining a buffer zone between target and non-target area, prior notice to public etc) have to be followed. Non-consumption of alcohol 8 hours before the operation is also prescribed.

“The drones must have the capability to handle variable payload (depleting tank). The nozzle system should be attached in a manner that the spray swath is continuous when sprayed from the minimum permitted height above the uniformly distributed crop (e.g., paddy/sugarcane,” the guidelines read.

Pesticide companies have to submit phytotoxicity studies for spraying through drones and trials are expected to start across India soon. The companies said that the main advantage of using a drone will be less amount of pesticide usage and more precision during the application process.

Asitava Sen, Chief Executive Officer, CropLife India said, “It is indeed a proud moment that the deliberations within Department of Agriculture, Central Insecticide Board and Ministry of Civil Aviation and industry experts have resulted in the pragmatic SOP. These guidelines will now be studied and set a benchmark for ongoing engagements in other Asian countries. We are glad that CropLife was allowed to participate in the deliberations while framing up these SOP.”