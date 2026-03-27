Centre pushes PNG adoption; PMC clears way for pipeline expansion across Pune

The new policy emphasises increasing the supply of PNG to domestic consumers, with the aim of reducing dependence on LPG.

With the Union government pushing for the use of piped natural gas (PNG) to address a possible shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) amid the ongoing war between Israel, the United States and Iran, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has granted permission to Mahanagar Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL) to lay pipelines and expand its gas supply network across the city.

“We have already simplified the procedure. I have given permissions to all the proposals,” said Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

“In a significant move to boost the distribution of natural gas and petroleum products across the country, the Central Government has issued a new order on March 24, 2026. The order introduces a streamlined regulatory framework for laying gas pipelines, maintenance, expansion, and development of related infrastructure,” said All India Petrol Dealers Association core committee member Ali Daruwala.