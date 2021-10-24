Centre’s lateral induction policy for bureaucrats an assault on the federal structure of Constitution: Nana Patole

Criticising the Centre’s lateral induction policy for senior bureaucratic posts, State Congress Chief Nana Patole on Sunday said the decision taken by the Narendra Modi-led Union government was an assault on the federal structure envisaged in the Constitution.

Patole was speaking at a felicitation ceremony organised for candidates who have secured various posts through Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The event was attended by state social justice minister Vishwajit Kadam, deputy commissioner, Income Tax department, Kranti Khobragade, senior journalist Ashok Wankhede and Congress leader Mohan Joshi.

“Administrative service is the base of our system. It’s wrong to pick up candidates via lateral selection and directly post them as joint secretary. This is playing with the constitutional system of the country and it shouldn’t be done,” said Patole.

‘Congress will defeat attempts to break communal cohesion in society’

Participating in the felicitation of Bishop of Poona Diocese Thomas Dabre, Nana Patole said efforts being made to break the social cohesion and assault minority communities in the country will be fought tooth and nail by the Congress party and that such attempts would be defeated.

Patole and other Congress leaders met Bishop Dabre at Bishop House on his 76th birthday.

“People from all the communities had fought for India’s freedom from British rule. Presently, an organisation from Nagpur, which had no role in the freedom struggle, is indulging in mischief against minorities. But those who believe in the Constitution given to the country by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar will not be cowed down and will continue to fight,” said Patole.

Praising Bishop Dabre, Congress leaders Mohan Joshi and Ulhas Pawar said he has played an important role in keeping Pune city calm and peaceful.