Centre imposes strict stock limit on edible oil, oilseeds to arrest price rise

In another move to control the soaring edible oil prices, the central government has imposed a strict stock limit on edible oil and oilseeds till December 31, 2022. Now, processors can store only 90 days’ worth of storage/production capacity while retailers can hold up to 30 quintals and wholesalers can store up to 500 quintals of edible oil.

Other than wholesalers and retailers, the government has also turned its eye to bulk retailers (big chain retail shops) who have been allowed to store up to 30 quintals in their outlets and up to 1,000 quintals in their depots respectively. As for oil seeds, retail traders can stock up to 100 quintals while wholesalers can store up to 2,000 quintals. Processors can store up to 90 days’ worth of production as per daily production capacity

This move comes as the price of edible oils continues to pinch the consumers’ pocket. Data from Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution shows that at present mustard oil is retailing at Rs 188.46/litre on March 30, as compared to Rs 148.33/litre last year on the same day. Similarly, groundnut oil (Rs 182.5/Rs 166.71), soybean oil (Rs 162.9/Rs 132.82) and sunflower oil (Rs 184/Rs 159) have also seen an increase in their prices. Palm oil, the cheapest of all edible oils, is at present retailing at Rs 151.14 as compared to Rs 123.14 last year. India imports more than 60 per cent of its annual domestic requirement and thus the present crisis has more to do with international price rise than domestic factors.

The exponential rise in crude price and the war in Ukraine are attributed as reasons for the present uptick in edible oil prices. Most industry leaders ruled out any immediate reduction in prices but talked about softening in the long term. In the case of palm oil, Indonesia, the largest producer and importer, has dictated that 30 per cent of the produce has to be sold at subsidised rates within the country which has affected the landing price in India. Stock limit imposition, many feel, will not have a major impact on the prices immediately.