Centre should explain whether it considered SPPU’s vigilance report before appointing JNU V-C: Samant

REACTING TO to the criticism after the appointment of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as the vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), state Higher and Technical Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday said the Centre should explain whether the vigilance report about Pandit, which was submitted by SPPU, was taken into consideration before appointing Pandit as the V-C of the prestigious university.

Stating that it was a matter of pride for a professor from Maharashtra to be appointed as the first female V-C of JNU, he, however, said that the Centre should clear the air over allegations made after her appointment.

The minister said he had made inquiry into the same and was informed by Savitribai Phule Pune University authorities of a vigilance report submitted to the Ministry of Education, which stated that increments of Pandit had been withheld for alleged misconduct.

This punishment was imposed after an inquiry by a retired judge in 2009 held her guilty of not following rules prescribed by the UGC and AICTE while granting admission to PIO (Persons of India Origin) students under the 15% supernumerary quota from 2002 to 2007, when she was holding additional charge of the post of Director of the International Student Centre.

Pandit had denied the charges against her.

“The Union ministry should now explain its position and clear the doubts in the minds of people,” said Samant.

‘I am appealing to all students, don’t react to any provocation’

As the ongoing row over not allowing girls wearing hijab to attend government-run schools and colleges turns violent in Karnataka, Samant appealed to students in Maharashtra “not to react to any provocation”.

“Such things have never happened here, we have always stayed in harmony. I am appealing to all students, not to react to any provocation as some misunderstanding is being spread. No act should be done that disturbs the law and order situation,” he said.