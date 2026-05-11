Centre approves Rs 890 cr for water supply project in GBS-hit villages

The funding aims to secure sustainable water access for nearly 8 lakh residents by 2052. (Image generated using AI)

In a major push to towards the city’s development, the Union Government on Monday approved two civic projects of Rs 1,290 crore, including Rs 890 crore for a water supply project for 12 villages affected by Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) and Rs 400 crore for flood control measures, to meet the challenges of rapid urbanisation in Pune.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram presented the projects proposed by the civic body in the first apex committee meeting for the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) scheme of the union government.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Pavneet Kaur said the approval of the two major projects will accelerate urban development.