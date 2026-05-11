Centre approves Rs 890 cr for water supply project in GBS-hit villages

Pune city has been witnessing incessant floods over the last few years, with incidents of loss of life.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneMay 11, 2026 10:32 PM IST
Pune water supply project, Guillain-Barré Syndrome Pune villagesThe funding aims to secure sustainable water access for nearly 8 lakh residents by 2052. (Image generated using AI)
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In a major push to towards the city’s development, the Union Government on Monday approved two civic projects of Rs 1,290 crore, including Rs 890 crore for a water supply project for 12 villages affected by Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) and Rs 400 crore for flood control measures, to meet the challenges of rapid urbanisation in Pune.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram presented the projects proposed by the civic body in the first apex committee meeting for the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) scheme of the union government.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Pavneet Kaur said the approval of the two major projects will accelerate urban development.

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Kaur said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been giving special attention to Pune city, thereby accelerating the city’s overall development and strengthening its infrastructure.

The 12 villages affected by GBS last year saw many people falling seriously ill.

The Indian Express in its extensive coverage had reported that untreated water lifted from the well was being supplied to citizens through the civic water supply system. The well was receiving polluted water from Khadakwasla dam due to sewage and waste entering the water from the localities in the backwaters of the dam.

In Pune city, the PMC is implementing the Equal Water Supply scheme and the civic administration claimed around 85 percent work on it in the old limits of Pune city has been completed. The entire project is planned to be operational by August 2026 following many extensions.

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At present, water supply works are in progress in seven villages, while Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for 25 villages are ready, said Kaur adding, “Additionally, a Rs 890 crore project has been proposed for the 12 villages affected by Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS). This will be for Khadakwasla, Nanded, Nandoshi, Sansanagar, Kirkitwadi, Dhayari, Narhe, Jambhulwadi, Kolhewadi, Mangadewadi, Nimbalkarwadi, and Bhilarwadi.”

Under this project, around 7.78 lakh citizens estimated to be the population of the area by 2052 will get clean drinking water. The project includes a 200 MLD water treatment plant, 71 km transmission main line, 390 km distribution network, and smart metering system.

The SCADA-based smart water management and control systems will help reduce water leakage and strengthen Pune’s sustainable and modern urban water infrastructure by 2052, she said.

Rs 400 crore for floods

Pune city has been witnessing incessant floods over the last few years, with incidents of loss of life. The PMC has planned storm water drainage and flood mitigation measures to be implemented at 335 major flood-prone locations across Pune city under the Rs 400 crore provision.

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These comprehensive initiatives will help safeguard citizens and their properties while also improving public health conditions, said Kaur.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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