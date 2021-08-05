Central team visits village where Maharashtra’s first Zika case was reported

A three-member central team on Wednesday visited Belsare village in Pune district’s Purandar tehsil, where the first case of Zika virus infection in Maharashtra was reported recently. The central team members expressed satisfaction over surveillance measures undertaken by the state and district health authorities at the village.

They also visited the home of the 50-year-old woman who was detected with Zika infection and chikungunya.

“It is good that there is only one Zika case and we hope it does not spread much. Preventive measures have been taken by the district health authorities,” the team members toldmedia persons.

State entomologist Dr Mahendra Jagtap and other health officials who accompanied the team said they held a meeting at the Belsare primary health centre and encouraged the staff to strengthen surveillance activities.

“As part of our information education and communication activity, some teams of children from Class 8 to 10 will be trained about Zika virus infection, and prevention and control strategies,” said a health department official.

While reports of 29 samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology and results are awaited, health authorities said five other serum samples were sent on Wednesday.