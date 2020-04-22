Central team visits Pimpri-Chinchwad, directs civic officials to remain prepared

A woman is seen selling packed food items amid the backdrop of a tricolour shutter of a shop which has been shut due to lockdown imposed all over the country in the wake of corona virus pandemic. A woman is seen selling packed food items amid the backdrop of a tricolour shutter of a shop which has been shut due to lockdown imposed all over the country in the wake of corona virus pandemic.

A team from the central government visited Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday to assess the situation vis-a-vis the spread of coronavirus, and urged civic officials to implement the lockdown plan strictly to control any spread of the infection. The team visited various suburbs and hotspots and interacted with officials, local residents and healthcare staff.

The team also directed PCMC officials to be prepared in case the number of cases goes up.

“If the plans put in place by the municipal corporation to contain the spread of COVID-19 are implemented, along with the use of technology, then the spread of the coronavirus can be controlled,” said Additional Secretary Sanjay Malhotra.

The central visited the YCM Hospital, PCMC headquarters where a ‘war room’ has been set up, a school in Akurdi where a shelter for migrant labourers has been set up, and the quarantine centre in Moshi, among other places.

At the PCMC’s ‘war room’, Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar apprised the team about the use of technology to contain the spread of the virus. “The central team praised our efforts about the use of technology and said that all civic bodies should use such technology,” he said.

“The central team reviewed the system in place, studied it and collected information…They did not point out any lacunae or loopholes. But we are expecting a report from them to further shore up our systems,” Hardikar told The Indian Express. “They asked us to consider our statistics and the projections and accordingly prepare ourselves in case there is jump in positive cases,” he said.

At YCM Hospital, where several COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment, the team closely interacted with doctors and nurses. “They asked a number of questions and collected information about the processes and the line of treatment adopted by the doctors. They interacted closely with the medical team and took suggestions from them. The field nurses were asked about the questions they asked people to find out their illnesses…, “said the civic chief.

“The central team was impressed by the steps taken and urged us to implement them effectively,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Patil.

PCMC health and medical chief Dr Anil Roy said, “The central team had officials with in-depth knowledge…They spent close to 45 minutes in the Kharalwadi containment zone. They spoke to people in the area and asked them about the current situation. They interacted with health workers and inquired whether they have been provided masks and gloves…”.

