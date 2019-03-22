Central Railways to run 60 special trains during holidays

The Central Railway will run 60 special trains on special charges to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer holidays. These special trains will run between Pune-Sawantwadi Road and Panvel-Sawantwadi Road.

Pune-Sawantwadi Road Weekly Summer Specials (20)

Train No. 01411 Weekly Special will leave Pune at 4.55 am every Friday from April 5 to June 7, and will arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 8 pm the same day, conducting a total of 10 trips. Train No. 01412 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 8.30 pm every Sunday from April 7 to June 9 and will arrive in Pune at 12.25 pm the next day, conducting a total of 10 trips.

The halts will be in Lonavala, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilawade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal. The composition will be two AC chair car, 11 second seating and 2 second class cum luggage vans.

Panvel-Sawantwadi Road Bi-weekly Specials (40)

Train No. 01413 Bi-weekly Special will leave Panvel at 8.15 am every Saturday and Sunday from April 6 to June 9 and will arrive Sawantwadi Road at 8 pm the same day, conducting a total of 20 trips. Train No. 01414 Bi-weekly Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 8.30 pm every Friday and Saturday from April 5 June 7 and will arrive in Panvel at 7.20 am the next day, conducting a total of 20 trips.

The halts will be Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilawade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal. The composition is two AC chair car, 11 second seating and 2 second class cum luggage vans.

Reservation

Four second seating coaches and two second class cum luggage vans of train numbers 01411/01412 & 01413/01414 each will run as unreserved coaches and tickets can be booked through UTS system as applicable for superfast trains. Bookings for train numbers 01411/01412 & 01413/01414 on special charges will open on Mach 23 at all PRS locations and on www.irctc.co.in.

Two Holi special trains between Jaipur & Pune

The Railways has decided to run two special trains between Jaipur and Pune to clear the extra rush of passengers during Holi.

According to officials, train No. 09729 Jaipur-Pune Holi Special will leave Jaipur at 11 pm on March 23 and will arrive in Pune at 10.10 pm the next day, conducting one trip.

Train No. 09730 Pune-Jaipur Holi Special will leave Pune at 12.25 am on March 26 and will arrive in Jaipur at 11.15 pm, conducting just one trip. The halts will be in Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara Jn, Godhra Jn, Ratlam Jn, Nagda, Bhavani Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur and Durgapura. The composition of the trains includes 3 AC-three tier, 8 sleeper class and 2 general class.