Central Railways rolls out summer special services from Pune to West Bengal, UP, Bihar, Delhi

Train 01491 Pune (PUNE)-Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM, Delhi) service is scheduled every Friday. Upcoming departures are April 24, and will continue till July 10. Departure at 05:30 pm.

With the summer travel rush picking up, the Central Railways has rolled out an extensive schedule of special trains from Pune division, many of which will run through late April, May, June and even mid-July.

The services originate from Pune Junction (PUNE) and Hadapsar (HDP) — the latter located about 7.5 km from the Pune junction — and connect passengers to destinations across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, West Bengal and within Maharashtra. The following details focus on trains departing from April 22 onwards.

West Bengal trains

These limited April specials are crucial for east-bound passengers. Train 01407 Pune to Howrah service will depart on April 26 (Sunday). It is scheduled to leave Pune at 03:50 pm.