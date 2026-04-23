Central Railways rolls out summer special services from Pune to West Bengal, UP, Bihar, Delhi

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With the summer travel rush picking up, the Central Railways has rolled out an extensive schedule of special trains from Pune division, many of which will run through late April, May, June and even mid-July.
The services originate from Pune Junction (PUNE) and Hadapsar (HDP) — the latter located about 7.5 km from the Pune junction — and connect passengers to destinations across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, West Bengal and within Maharashtra. The following details focus on trains departing from April 22 onwards.
These limited April specials are crucial for east-bound passengers. Train 01407 Pune to Howrah service will depart on April 26 (Sunday). It is scheduled to leave Pune at 03:50 pm.
Train 01441 Pune-Santragachi (SRC) in Kolkata will have an upcoming departure on April 25 (Saturday) scheduled at 10:00 am. The return service is Train 01442 from SRC to Pune running on April 27, and will depart at 3:45 pm.
The most regular connectivity continues through daily specials. Train 01415 Pune to Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), which runs daily till April 30, departs at 06:50 am. Train 01449 Pune-Danapur (Bihar) runs daily till July 15; departures from April 22 onwards daily at 03:30 pm.
For the return services, Train 01416 Gorakhpur-Hadapsar will depart at 5:30 pm and Train 01450 Danapur-Hadapsar, will depart at at 5:00 am. Both operate daily, ensuring continuous connectivity for passengers travelling to eastern UP and Bihar.
Train 01431 Pune-Ghazipur City (Uttar Pradesh) runs on Fridays and Tuesdays.
The remaining departure services for April will be on 24th and 28th of the month as well as across May and June. The departure is scheduled for 06:40 am.
Train 01432 GCT (Ghazipur City) to Hadapsar will return on Sundays and Thursdays. The train departs Gorakhpur City at 4:20 am.
Two weekly services cater to Maharashtra passengers. Train 01469 Pune-Nagpur (NGP) operates every Tuesday. The upcoming departure will be on April 28, followed by May, June till July 14. The departure from Pune is scheduled at 03:50 pm.
Train 01457 Pune-Nagpur (NGP) operates every Wednesday with the upcoming departure being April 29 and continuing till July 15. The departure from Pune is scheduled at 03:50 pm. Return services operate on Wednesdays and Thursdays respectively.
Train 04108 Hadapsar (HDP)-Prayagraj (PRYJ) service is scheduled every Thursday. Upcoming departures are on April 23, 30, and will continue weekly till July 16. The departure is scheduled for 10:40 pm.
Train 01921 Hadapsar (HDP)-Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi (VGLJ) service is scheduled every Thursday with the same dates as Train 04108 and departs at 03:30 pm.
Train 01923 Hadapsar-Jhansi service is scheduled every Sunday. Upcoming departures are April 23, 30, and will continue weekly till July 12. The departure is scheduled for 05:30 pm.
Train 01491 Pune (PUNE)-Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM, Delhi) service is scheduled every Friday. Upcoming departures are April 24, and will continue till July 10. Departure at 05:30 pm.
Return Train 01492 service Hazrat Nizamuddin-Pune operates on Saturdays and departs Hazrat Nizamuddin station at 9:25 pm.
Train 05590 Hadapsar (HDP)-Muzaffarpur (MFP) service is scheduled on Thursdays. Upcoming departures are April 23 and 30, and will continue till July 16. Departure at 07:20 pm
The return service, Train 05589 MFP-HDP, is scheduled on Tuesdays and will continue till July 14. Departs Muzafarpur at 7:20 pm.
With Assembly elections scheduled across West Bengal (April 23 and 29), Tamil Nadu (April 23) and Kerala, Assam, Puducherry (April 26), several Summer special east-bound trains, including those to Howrah, Santragachi, Danapur and Muzaffarpur, are likely to help voters travel to their home states.
Also, as many trains originate from Hadapsar (HDP) instead of Pune station, passengers are advised to check boarding points carefully.