Central Railway to carry out repair work, Pune-Solapur services to be hit till Oct 20

Train services between Pune and Solapur will be affected on weekends till October 20 as Central Railway has decided to undertake maintenance and repair work on the tracks between Daund and Solapur stations.

According to Manoj Jhanvar, spokesperson of Pune Division, the Intercity Express between Pune and Solapur will be cancelled every Saturday and Sunday till October 20. The trains will run as per schedule for the rest of the week. Similarly, the DEMU train no. 71414 between Solapur and Pune will run from Solapur to Kurduwadi every Saturday and Sunday till October 20, but it will be cancelled between Kurduwadi and Pune. For the rest of the week, the train will run from Solapur to Pune at its scheduled time.

Train number 71415 running between Pune and Solapur will run from Pune to Bhigwan every Saturday and Sunday till October 20. The Pune-Hyderabad Express, which runs three days a week, will be cancelled between Pune and Kurduwadi every Saturday till October 18. The train will run from Pune to Hyderabad on its scheduled time on Monday and Wednesday.

Train no 17014, the Hyderabad-Pune Express, will run from Hyderabad to Kurduwadi till October 19 and the train will remain cancelled between Kurduwadi and Pune on weekends. On other days, the train will run from Hyderabad to Pune at its scheduled time.