Planning a summer getaway? Central Railway launches special trains from Pune and Mumbai; see full list and schedules here

With summer holidays approaching, Central Railway recently announced a series of special trains from Pune and Mumbai to help passengers travel to their hometowns and holiday destinations without hassle. These trains will run on special charges, and bookings have been open since Tuesday last week at all computerised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and on the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in).

Special trains from Pune

Central Railway will run six sets of special trains from Pune, connecting the city to destinations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Nagpur, and Kolhapur.

1. Pune-Danapur Daily Special (Train Nos. 01449/01450)

Train No. 01449 will depart Pune daily at 3:30 pm from April 1 to July 15, and reach Danapur at 2:45 am on the third day. Train No. 01450 will depart Danapur daily at 5:00 am from April 3 to July 17, and reach Hadapsar at 6:15 pm the next day.

2. Pune-Gorakhpur Daily Special (Train Nos. 01415/01416)

Train No. 01415 will depart Pune daily at 6:50 am from April 1 to April 30, and reach Gorakhpur at 4:00 pm the next day. Train No. 01416 will depart Gorakhpur daily at 5:30 pm from April 2 to May 1, and reach Hadapsar at 3:15 am on the third day.

3. Pune-Nagpur Weekly Superfast Special (Train Nos. 01457/01458)

Train No. 01457 will depart Pune every Wednesday at 3:50 pm from April 15 to July 15, and reach Nagpur at 6:30 am the next day. Train No. 01458 will depart Nagpur every Thursday at 8:00 am from April 16 to July 16, and reach Hadapsar at 11:30 pm the same day.

4. Pune-Nagpur Weekly AC Special (Train Nos. 01469/01470)

Train No. 01469 will depart Pune every Tuesday at 3:50 pm from April 21 to July 14, and reach Nagpur at 6:30 am the next day. Train No. 01470 will depart Nagpur every Wednesday at 8:00 am from April 22 to July 15, and reach Hadapsar at 11:30 pm the same day.

5. Pune-Ghazipur City Bi-Weekly Special (Train Nos. 01431/01432)

Train No. 01431 will depart Pune every Friday and Tuesday at 6:40 am from April 17 to April 28, 2026, and reach Ghazipur City at 7:05 pm the next day. Train No. 01432 will depart Ghazipur City at 4:20 am and reach Hadapsar at 4:20 pm the next day, operating from April 19 to April 30.

6. Pune–Kolhapur Daily Special (Train Nos. 01023/01024)

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Train No. 01023 will depart Pune daily at 9:50 pm from April 15 to July 15, and reach Kolhapur at 5:08 am the next day. Train No. 01024 will depart Kolhapur daily at 11:30 pm and reach Pune at 7:45 am the next day.

Special trains from Mumbai

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Dadar will serve as departure points for several high-frequency summer specials heading north and south.

1. CSMT-Madgaon Weekly Special (Train Nos. 01171/01172)

Train No. 01171 will depart CSMT every Thursday at 12:20 am from April 16 to June 11, 2026, and reach Madgaon at 3:15 pm the same day. Train No. 01172 will depart Madgaon every Thursday at 4:00 pm and arrive at CSMT at 3:45 am the next day.

2. CSMT-Nagpur Bi-Weekly Special (Train Nos. 02141/02142)

Train No. 02141 will depart CSMT every Sunday and Tuesday at 12:20 am from April 19 to July 14, and reach Nagpur at 3:10 pm the same day. Train No. 02142 will depart Nagpur at 8:00 pm and reach CSMT at 1:30 pm the next day.

3. CSMT-Gorakhpur Daily Special (Train Nos. 01079/01080)

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Train No. 01079 will depart CSMT at 10:30 pm and reach Gorakhpur at 10:00 am on the third day. Train No. 01080 will depart Gorakhpur at 2:30 pm and arrive at CSMT at 12:40 am on the third day. These trains will run as Trains on Demand from April 1 to April 14, and as Summer Specials from April 15 to April 30.

4. Dadar-Gorakhpur Special, Four Days a Week (Train Nos. 01027/01028)

Train No. 01027 will depart Dadar every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2:05 pm from April 16 to July 14, and reach Gorakhpur at 2:45 am on the third day. Train No. 01028 will depart Gorakhpur at 2:25 pm and reach Dadar at 3:35 am on the third day.

5. Dadar-Ballia Tri-Weekly Special (Train Nos. 01025/01026)

Train No. 01025 will depart Dadar every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 2:05 pm from April 15 to July 15, and reach Ballia at 1:45 am on the third day. Train No. 01026 will depart Ballia every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3:15 pm and reach Dadar at 3:35 am on the third day.

Services from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)

6. LTT-Samastipur Weekly AC Special (Train Nos. 01043/01044)

Train No. 01043 will depart LTT every Tuesday at 12:15 pm from April 21 to July 14, and reach Samastipur at 11:45 pm the next day. Train No. 01044 will depart Samastipur every Thursday at 3:00 am and arrive at LTT at 4:25 pm the next day.

7. LTT-Banaras Bi-Weekly Special (Train Nos. 01073/01074)

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Train No. 01073 will depart LTT every Wednesday and Thursday at 12:15 pm and reach Banaras at 11:30 pm the next day. Train No. 01074 will depart Banaras every Friday and Saturday at 5:30 am and reach LTT at 4:40 pm the same day.

8. LTT-Madgaon Weekly Special (Train Nos. 01119/01120)

Train No. 01119 will depart LTT every Friday at 12:55 am from April 17 to June 12, and reach Madgaon at 3:15 pm the same day. Train No. 01120 will depart Madgaon at 4:00 pm and reach LTT at 3:30 am the next day.

9. LTT-Danapur Daily Special (Train Nos. 01143/01144)

Train No. 01143 will depart LTT daily at 10:30 am and reach Danapur at 6:45 pm the next day. Train No. 01144 will depart Danapur at 9:30 pm and reach LTT at 7:45 am on the third day.

10. LTT-Solapur Weekly Special (Train Nos. 01436/01435)

Train No. 01436 will depart LTT every Wednesday at 12:50 pm from April 22 to July 15, 2026, and reach Solapur at 9:15 am the next day. Train No. 01435 will depart Solapur every Tuesday at 9:20 am and reach LTT at 3:45 am the next day.

Regional special services

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Several short-distance and regional summer specials have also been announced to ease local travel demand. These include:

– Daund-Kalaburagi unreserved specials (Train Nos. 01421/01422 and 01425/01426)

– Hadapsar-Harangul daily specials (Train Nos. 01487/01488)

– Solapur-Daund DEMU specials (Train Nos. 01461/01462)

– Solapur-Kalaburagi specials (Train Nos. 01465/01466)

– Solapur-Anakapalle weekly specials (Train Nos. 01477/01478)

– Badnera-Nashik Road MEMU specials (Train Nos. 01211/01212)

– Nagpur-Madgaon bi-weekly specials (Train Nos. 01139/01140)

Tickets for these coaches can be booked through the UTS system with normal charges applicable for Superfast/Mail/Express trains. And passengers are advised to check detailed timings at halts before commencing their journey by visiting http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or by downloading the NTES App.