Central Railway to run 246 special trains for Ganpati festival: Check full list, timings

Central Railway will operate 246 special trains during the upcoming Ganpati festival to help devotees travel to Konkan, officials said. Of these, 98 services will originate from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, 76 from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), 10 from Pune, and 62 will be unreserved specials.

1) Pune-Ratnagiri AC Weekly Special (4 services):

– Train 01445 will leave Pune at 12:25 am every Tuesday on September 15 and 22 and reach Ratnagiri at 11:50 am the same day. The return train, 01446, will leave Ratnagiri at 5:50 pm and reach Pune at 5:20 am the next day.

2) Pune-Ratnagiri Weekly Special (6 services):

– Train 01447 will leave Pune at 12:25 am every Saturday on September 12, 19 and 26 and reach Ratnagiri at 11:50 am the same day. The return train, 01448, will leave Ratnagiri at 5:50 pm and reach Pune at 5:20 am the next day.

Both these trains will halt at Chinchwad, Talegaon, Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar Road.

From Mumbai (CSMT)

1) CSMT-Sawantwadi Road Daily Special (32 services):

– Train 01103 will leave CSMT at 3:30 pm daily from September 11 to 26 and reach Sawantwadi Road at 4:00 am the next day. The return train, 01104, will leave Sawantwadi Road at 4:35 am daily from September 12 to 27 and reach CSMT at 4:40 pm the same day.

2) CSMT-Sawantwadi Road Daily Special (34 services):

– Train 01151 will leave CSMT at 12:25 am daily from September 11 to 27 and reach Sawantwadi Road at 2:20 pm the same day. The return train, 01152, will leave Sawantwadi Road at 3:35 pm daily from September 11 to 27 and reach CSMT at 4:35 am the next day.

Both these trains will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Zarap.

3) CSMT-Ratnagiri Daily Special (32 services):

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– Train 01153 will leave CSMT at 11:30 am daily from September 11 to 26 and reach Ratnagiri at 8:25 pm the same day. The return train, 01154, will leave Ratnagiri at 4:00 am daily from September 12 to 27 and reach CSMT at 1:30 pm the same day. This train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar Road.

From Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Kurla)

1) LTT-Sawantwadi Road Daily Special (34 services):

– Train 01171 will leave LTT at 8:20 am daily from September 11 to 27 and reach Sawantwadi Road at 9:00 pm the same day. The return train, 01172, will leave Sawantwadi Road at 10:35 pm daily and reach LTT at 11:25 am the next day.

2) LTT-Sawantwadi Road Bi-weekly Special (8 services):

– Train 01131 will leave LTT at 8:45 am every Thursday and Sunday from September 17 to 27 and reach Sawantwadi Road at 10:10 pm the same day. The return train, 01132, will leave Sawantwadi Road at 11:20 pm and reach LTT at 11:45 am the next day.

3) LTT-Sawantwadi Road Weekly Special (4 services):

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– Train 01129 will leave LTT at 8:45 am every Tuesday on September 15 and 22 and reach Sawantwadi Road at 10:10 pm the same day. The return train, 01130, will leave Sawantwadi Road at 11:20 pm and reach LTT at 11:45 am the next day.

These trains will halt at Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer (except the bi-weekly and weekly specials), Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Zarap.

4) LTT-Ratnagiri Special, five days a week (22 services):

– Train 01167 will leave LTT at 9:00 pm every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from September 12 to 26 and reach Ratnagiri at 5:00 am the next day. The return train, 01168, will leave Ratnagiri at 3:15 pm every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday from September 13 to 27 and reach LTT at 12:40 am the next day. This train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar Road.

5) LTT-Madgaon (Goa) Weekly AC Special (4 services):

Train 01165 will leave LTT at 12:45 am every Tuesday on September 15 and 22 and reach Madgaon at 2:30 pm the same day. The return train, 01166, will leave Madgaon at 4:30 pm and reach LTT at 7:10 am the next day.

6) LTT-Madgaon (Goa) Weekly Special (4 services):

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– Train 01185 will leave LTT at 12:45 am every Wednesday on September 16 and 23 and reach Madgaon at 2:30 pm the same day. The return train, 01186, will leave Madgaon at 4:30 pm and reach LTT at 7:10 am the next day.

Both Madgaon specials will halt at Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Madure, Thivim and Karmali.

Booking details

Reservations for the Ganpati specials will open at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website from August 1 for trains 01153, 01445, 01167 and 01447; from August 2 for trains 01165 and 01185; and from August 3 for trains 01103, 01129, 01151, 01171 and 01131. Unreserved tickets can be booked through the UTS system, and passengers can also use the RailOne app. Detailed halt timings are available on http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or the NTES app.