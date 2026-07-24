Central Railway collects Rs 101.21 crore fine from ticketless travellers in Q1 FY27

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Central Railway has collected Rs 101.21 crore in penalties after catching 12.86 lakh passengers travelling without valid tickets between April and June – Q1 of FY 2026-27, according to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer, Dr Swapnil Nila on Friday.
The figures mark a sharp rise compared to the same period last year, when 11.34 lakh cases were registered and Rs 70.72 crore was collected as fines. Translating to a 14 per cent jump in the number of cases and a 43 per cent increase in revenue from penalties, railway officials said.
Among Central Railway’s six divisions, Mumbai recorded the highest earnings at Rs 40.60 crore from 6.02 lakh cases, followed by Bhusawal with Rs 28.06 crore from 2.66 lakh cases. Pune division collected Rs 11.11 crore in fines from 1.29 lakh cases during the quarter, placing it third among the divisions. Nagpur division collected Rs 10.91 crore from 1.54 lakh cases, while Solapur division and the railway headquarters accounted for Rs 4.10 crore and Rs 6.43 crore, respectively.
For June 2026 alone, ticket checking staff apprehended 3.55 lakh passengers without valid tickets, nearly the same as the 3.54 lakh cases recorded in June 2025. However, the penalty amount collected rose to Rs 25.85 crore from Rs 20.85 crore a year earlier, an increase of about 24 per cent.
Railway officials attributed the sharp rise in earnings to the Ministry of Railways’ decision to raise the minimum penalty for ticketless travel from Rs 250 to Rs 500.
Following the revision, Central Railway said it has stepped up enforcement through a combination of station checks, ambush checks, fortress checks and mega ticket-checking drives across Mail/Express, Passenger, Special and suburban trains, including services in the Mumbai and Pune suburban networks.
Officials said ticketless travel remains an offence under the Railways Act and directly affects revenue that would otherwise go towards passenger amenities, safety measures and infrastructure upgrades. The railway reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards fare evasion.
Central Railway has appealed to commuters to purchase valid tickets before boarding trains, saying this would help passengers avoid inconvenience and penalties while ensuring a more dignified travel experience for all.