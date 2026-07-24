Central Railway collects Rs 101.21 crore fine from ticketless travellers in Q1 FY27

Railway officials attributed the sharp rise in earnings to the Ministry of Railways' decision to raise the minimum penalty for ticketless travel from Rs 250 to Rs 500. (Image: Railways)

Central Railway has collected Rs 101.21 crore in penalties after catching 12.86 lakh passengers travelling without valid tickets between April and June – Q1 of FY 2026-27, according to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer, Dr Swapnil Nila on Friday.

The figures mark a sharp rise compared to the same period last year, when 11.34 lakh cases were registered and Rs 70.72 crore was collected as fines. Translating to a 14 per cent jump in the number of cases and a 43 per cent increase in revenue from penalties, railway officials said.

Among Central Railway’s six divisions, Mumbai recorded the highest earnings at Rs 40.60 crore from 6.02 lakh cases, followed by Bhusawal with Rs 28.06 crore from 2.66 lakh cases. Pune division collected Rs 11.11 crore in fines from 1.29 lakh cases during the quarter, placing it third among the divisions. Nagpur division collected Rs 10.91 crore from 1.54 lakh cases, while Solapur division and the railway headquarters accounted for Rs 4.10 crore and Rs 6.43 crore, respectively.