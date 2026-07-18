Central Railway train cancellations, diversions till July 24; check full list here

Work to restore the third line, which is the South East ghat section, is still in progress, prompting continued disruptions on several routes, the Railways said in a statement. (Express/File photo)

The Central Railway has cancelled nine train services for nearly a week and short-terminated or diverted several others due to the ongoing repair works in the South East ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, which was damaged in the recent landslides, officials said on Friday.

The railway had restored the South East Down line and the Middle line between Karjat and Lonavala on July 14, allowing several trains to resume normal operations. However, work to restore the third line, which is the South East ghat section, is still in progress, prompting continued disruptions on several routes, the Railways said in a statement.