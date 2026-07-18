Central Railway train cancellations, diversions till July 24; check full list here

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The Central Railway has cancelled nine train services for nearly a week and short-terminated or diverted several others due to the ongoing repair works in the South East ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, which was damaged in the recent landslides, officials said on Friday.
The railway had restored the South East Down line and the Middle line between Karjat and Lonavala on July 14, allowing several trains to resume normal operations. However, work to restore the third line, which is the South East ghat section, is still in progress, prompting continued disruptions on several routes, the Railways said in a statement.
Traffic on all three railway lines was disrupted after heavy rain on July 6 triggered landslides at multiple locations between Lonavala and Karjat.
Central Railway said its teams are working 24×7 to clear debris and normalise services on the Lonavala-Karjat section at the earliest. “Till the restoration of the third line, Central Railway has decided to cancel, short-terminate, short-originate or divert the following trains for a temporary period,” it stated.
Passengers have been advised to check the railway helpline or the NTES app for real-time train running information, with regular updates also being shared on the railway’s social media channels.
Trains cancelled till July 24
Several long-distance trains connecting Mumbai and Pune to cities such as Chennai, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, and Indore have been cancelled throughout the week, including:
– CSMT-Chennai Express (22157/22158) – cancelled both ways from July 18 to 24.
– CSMT-Hyderabad Express (22732/22731) – cancelled both ways from July 18 to 24.
– Daund-Indore Express (22943/22944) – cancelled both ways from July 18 to 24.
– Hadapsar-Jodhpur Express (20496/20495) – cancelled both ways from July 18 to 24.
– Dadar-Sainagar Shirdi Express (11041) – cancelled on July 18, July 21, July 22 and July 23.
e- Sainagar Shirdi-Dadar Express (11042) – cancelled on July 19, July 22, July 23, and July 24.
– Dadar-Satara Express (11027) – cancelled on July 19, July 20, and July 24.
– Satara-Dadar Express (11028) – cancelled on July 18, July 20, July 21, and July 25
– CSMT-Kolhapur Express (17411) – cancelled on July 18 only, in the down direction
Trains diverted via alternative routes
To keep long-distance services running, the Central Railway has diverted several trains through longer routes via Daund, Manmad, Bhusaval and other junctions. Here is the full route-wise breakup:
Via Daund-Manmad-Igatpuri-Kalyan
– Visakhapatnam-LTT Express (18519) – July 17 to July 22
– Madurai-LTT Express (22102) – July 17
– Karaikal-LTT Express (11018) – July 20
Via Daund-Manmad-Jalgaon-Paldhi-Surat
– Chennai-Ektanagar Express (20919) – July 17
– Tiruchirapalli-Ahmedabad Express (09420) – July 19
– Daund-Ajmer Express (20992) – July 17
– Daund-Gwalior Express (22193) – July 19
– Secunderabad-Rajkot Express (22718) – July 18, 20 and 21
– Secunderabad-Porbandar Express (20967) – July 22
– Coimbatore-Rajkot Express (16614) – July 17
Via Daund Chord Line-Manmad-Bhusaval
– Pune-Santragachi Express (20821) – July 20
Via Manmad-Daund Chord Line
– Santragachi-Pune Express (20822) – July 18
Via Kalyan-Manmad-Daund-Solapur
– LTT-Karaikal Express (11017) – July 18
– LTT-Madurai Express (22101) – July 22
– LTT-Visakhapatnam Express (18520) – July 18 to July 24
Via Surat-Paldhi-Manmad-Daund-Solapur
– Ektanagar-Chennai Express (20920) – July 22
– Ahmedabad-Tiruchirapalli Express (09419) – July 16
– Rajkot-Secunderabad Express (22717) – July 20, 22 and 23
– Porbandar-Secunderabad Express (20968) – July 21
– Rajkot-Coimbatore Express (16613) – July 19
Via Surat-Paldhi-Manmad
– Gwalior-Daund Express (22194) – July 18
– Ajmer-Daund Express (20991) – July 23
Short-terminated and short-originated services
– Hospete-CSMT Express (11140) will be short-terminated at Pune from July 17 to 23
– Kolhapur-CSMT Express (11030) will be short-terminated at Khadki from July 18 to 24
– CSMT-Kolhapur Express (11029) will short-originate from Pune from July 18 to 24
– CSMT-Hospete Express (11139) will short-originate from Khadki from July 18 to 24