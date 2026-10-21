Pune railway station update: Tea, coffee and cooked food banned at grocery kiosks

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Central Railway has prohibited the sale of tea, coffee and cooked food at grocery kiosks on railway stations and premises across its divisions, while allowing the sale of packaged food, beverages and daily essentials. However, existing stalls selling tea and coffee at the Pune railway station will continue to operate, a railway official said.
The decision was announced on October 19 as part of Special Cleanliness Campaign 6.0, aimed at preventing unauthorised vending, ensuring uniformity, and maintaining hygiene. The Central Railway has standardised the list of items permitted and prohibited for sale at grocery kiosks operating under its non-fare revenue model.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Hemant Kumar Behera, Divisional Commercial Manager and Public Relations Officer of the Pune Railway Division, clarified that the restriction applies specifically to grocery kiosks and does not affect existing tea and coffee stalls.
“The existing stalls that cater to tea and coffee have been running as usual to serve passengers, while the restriction is particularly for grocery kiosks. So far, no new grocery kiosks have been introduced at Pune railway station. However, planning is going on,” Behera said.
Under the revised list, grocery kiosks can sell staples such as rice, wheat, flour, pulses, edible oils, sugar, salt, spices and dry fruits. Packaged food items, including biscuits, chips, popcorn and instant noodles, as well as ready-to-eat foods, sauces, jams and pickles, are also permitted.
Packaged drinking water and beverages from railway-approved brands, including juices, energy drinks, soft drinks, and dairy and bakery products, can also be sold. Permitted items also include ready-to-cook frozen snacks such as parathas, cutlets, and nuggets, as well as ice cream.
The list also includes personal care and hygiene products such as soap, shampoo, toothpaste, detergents, tissues, napkins and toilet paper, along with baby products (diapers, baby food, wipes), pet food, stationery and small utility items.
The railway has directed kiosk operators to comply with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations and keep their stalls and surroundings clean. They must also provide dustbins with garbage bags near each stall.
According to Central Railway, the standardisation aims to improve passenger access to daily essentials and household products at reasonable rates while ensuring consistent hygiene standards across stations. The move also seeks to strengthen non-fare revenue through commercial facilities.