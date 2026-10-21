Pune railway station update: Tea, coffee and cooked food banned at grocery kiosks

Central Railway has prohibited the sale of tea, coffee and cooked food at grocery kiosks on railway stations and premises across its divisions, while allowing the sale of packaged food, beverages and daily essentials. However, existing stalls selling tea and coffee at the Pune railway station will continue to operate, a railway official said.

The decision was announced on October 19 as part of Special Cleanliness Campaign 6.0, aimed at preventing unauthorised vending, ensuring uniformity, and maintaining hygiene. The Central Railway has standardised the list of items permitted and prohibited for sale at grocery kiosks operating under its non-fare revenue model.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Hemant Kumar Behera, Divisional Commercial Manager and Public Relations Officer of the Pune Railway Division, clarified that the restriction applies specifically to grocery kiosks and does not affect existing tea and coffee stalls.