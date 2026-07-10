Lonavala landslides: Central Railway cancels 30 trains till July 17, Deccan Queen hit

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Written by Shrijita Acharyya
Central Railway has cancelled 30 trains, including major services between Pune and Mumbai such as the Deccan Queen, Deccan Express and Intercity Express, from Friday until July 17 following multiple landslides on the Lonavala–Karjat section caused by heavy rainfall.
According to a statement issued by Central Railway on Thursday, heavy rain on July 6 triggered landslides at multiple locations between Lonavala and Karjat, disrupting operations on all three railway lines. Several long-distance trains were affected following a landslide between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin on the Up Main Line of the Mumbai Division. Restoration work is underway, but railway officials said the extensive damage and difficult working conditions are likely to delay the resumption of normal services.
The railway administration said that instead of announcing last-minute cancellations, it decided to cancel services for a temporary period to help passengers plan their journeys better.
Major daily trains cancelled
Among the major daily trains cancelled from July 10 to July 17 are the Deccan Queen (12123/12124), Deccan Express (11007/11008), Intercity Express (12127/12128), CSMT–Hyderabad Express (22731/22732), Hubbali–Dadar Express (17317/17318), Daund–Indore Express (22943/22944) and the CSMT–Chennai Egmore Superfast Mail (22157/22158).
Several other trains, including the Mahalaxmi Express, Jodhpur–Hadapsar Express, Dadar–Satara Express and Dadar–Sainagar Shirdi Express, have also been cancelled on specified dates between July 9 and July 17.
In addition, eight special trains, including services connecting Pune, CSMT, Gorakhpur, Ghazipur City and Hazrat Nizamuddin, have also been cancelled on various dates.
Central Railway said restoration work is being carried out on a war footing, with senior officers monitoring operations at the site round the clock. The administration added that every effort is being made to restore train services at the earliest.
Passengers have been advised to check the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app or contact the railway helpline for the latest train running information. Central Railway has also appealed to passengers to cooperate during the disruption caused by the natural calamity.
(Shrijita Acharyya is an intern with The Indian Express)