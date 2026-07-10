Lonavala landslides: Central Railway cancels 30 trains till July 17, Deccan Queen hit

According to a statement issued by Central Railway on Thursday, heavy rain on July 6 triggered landslides at multiple locations between Lonavala and Karjat, disrupting operations on all three railway lines. (File photo)

Written by Shrijita Acharyya

Central Railway has cancelled 30 trains, including major services between Pune and Mumbai such as the Deccan Queen, Deccan Express and Intercity Express, from Friday until July 17 following multiple landslides on the Lonavala–Karjat section caused by heavy rainfall.

According to a statement issued by Central Railway on Thursday, heavy rain on July 6 triggered landslides at multiple locations between Lonavala and Karjat, disrupting operations on all three railway lines. Several long-distance trains were affected following a landslide between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin on the Up Main Line of the Mumbai Division. Restoration work is underway, but railway officials said the extensive damage and difficult working conditions are likely to delay the resumption of normal services.