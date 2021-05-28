Central govt must step in to resolve vaccine importation chaos: Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the Central government must also formulate a national policy for the import of vaccines so that the process is streamlined. (AP Photo/Representational)

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope Friday said that various state governments, which are trying to import Covid-19 vaccines from abroad, will continue to face hurdles until the Union government intervenes.

He said the Central government must also formulate a national policy for the import of vaccines so that the process is streamlined.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a Covid-19 review meeting in Pune, Tope said that although the global tenders floated by the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have received some response, there are many lacunae in the submitted bids.

“Until and unless the Government of India intervenes and formulates a national vaccine import policy, the states will continue to face hurdles. In response to the global tenders floated so far, several firms have come forward, but there are lacunae in the bids. Some companies like Pfizer have made it clear that they will parley with the national government and not with individual states. So the central government must intervene and resolve the issues,” said Tope.

In the GST Council meeting held on Friday, the state has also demanded the Central government to grant exemption to medicines and equipment that are required to fight the Covid pandemic.

“That is an important demand from the state. Today, several states pressed for the exemption as it will help them in the fight against Covid,” said Deputy Chief Minister and State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar.