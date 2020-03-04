Census work begins; Pune MC to form 7,977 blocks, draw up maps

The PMC has appointed 28 civic staff, especially for the census department, to start administrative work. (File) The PMC has appointed 28 civic staff, especially for the census department, to start administrative work. (File)

For the 2021 Census, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to form 7,977 enumerator blocks (EB) and draw up detailed maps of the city by March 15.

In an office order, Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal stated that it is mandatory for the PMC to abide by the March 15 deadline, which has been set for various steps into the implementation of the census.

The basis for demarcation of EBs is geographical boundaries of electoral wards during the 2017 civic body elections. A total of 7,977 EBs under 1,329 circles will be formed before the actual work of the census begins.

Agarwal said it was necessary to impose the map of each EB on the GIS-based map, so as to make it easier for the enumerator to identify boundaries on the field. These maps should be imposed onto Google Earth maps as well to ensure that no area is left out of the census exercise.

She added that the civic body had deputed a team for the purpose, while also deputing staff for each ward office area in PMC.

The supervisor deputed for the census work in each ward office has been asked to collect detailed information of the staff in schools, colleges and government offices within the civic area. The staff who will be included for the field census will be deputed in the ward office area close to their residence.

The PMC has already appointed 28 civic staff, especially for the census department, to start the administrative work. The civic body has also started training its staff to conduct various census-related work, as per the directions of the central government.

