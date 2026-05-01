Census 2027: Self-enumeration for Pimpri-Chinchwad residents begins today

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Preparations for the Census 2027 process have begun in Pimpri Chinchwad. The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, citizens, as well as government and private employees, have been urged to actively participate in this crucial initiative.
This year, special emphasis is being placed on collecting accurate, transparent, and reliable data, officials said.
To achieve this, the ‘self-enumeration’ facility has been prioritized.
Citizens can fill in their information online by visiting the official website se.census.gov.in between May 1 and May 15, the civic administration said.
As this process is simple, fast, and secure, citizens are encouraged to participate in large numbers.
Following this, enumerators will conduct door-to-door visits to collect data physically from May 16 to June 14. Citizens are requested to cooperate with the enumerators during this period.
“The census is an extremely vital process for the city’s development. Self-enumeration saves time for citizens and ensures more accurate data recording. Therefore, every citizen should take advantage of this facility. Active participation from citizens is crucial for the future planning of the city. Everyone should come forward and participate in the census process with the vision of ‘Our Census, Our Development’,” said Sachin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner and City Census Officer.
Mayor Ravi Landge said, “Census 2027 is a critical process for the comprehensive development of Pimpri Chinchwad. If citizens take the lead through self-enumeration, the data collected will be more accurate and reliable. I appeal to every citizen to consider this their responsibility and register their active participation.”