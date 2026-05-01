Census 2027: Self-enumeration for Pimpri-Chinchwad residents begins today

Enumerators will conduct door-to-door visits to collect data physically from May 16 to June 14.

Preparations for the Census 2027 process have begun in Pimpri Chinchwad. The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, citizens, as well as government and private employees, have been urged to actively participate in this crucial initiative.

This year, special emphasis is being placed on collecting accurate, transparent, and reliable data, officials said.

To achieve this, the ‘self-enumeration’ facility has been prioritized.

Citizens can fill in their information online by visiting the official website se.census.gov.in between May 1 and May 15, the civic administration said.

As this process is simple, fast, and secure, citizens are encouraged to participate in large numbers.

Following this, enumerators will conduct door-to-door visits to collect data physically from May 16 to June 14. Citizens are requested to cooperate with the enumerators during this period.