Census enumerators at your door? Here’s how to check if they’re genuine

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Starting today, Saturday, May 16, residents across Maharashtra may find government officials knocking at their door as part of the Census exercise. But this time, they have a simple tool to check whether the visitor is genuine–a QR code.
Maharashtra has launched its door-to-door field operations for the House Listing and Housing Census exercise on Saturday, running through June 14, as part of the groundwork for Census 2027.
To protect citizens from fraud, the authorities have introduced a QR code-based verification system on the identity cards and appointment letters carried by Census enumerators and supervisors.
If Census enumerators visit your home, citizens can confirm their genuine identity. “To know whether the official is a genuine enumerator, citizens can check his or her appointment letter and official identity card. They need to scan the QR code printed on these documents, and the scan will instantly confirm whether the person is an authorised Census official,” Vijay Landge, city census officer, Pune, told The Indian Express.
Authorities across the country have announced similar plans, rolling out QR code-based identity cards for Census 2027 enumerators to help residents verify who is at their doorstep.
The move is in response to a rise in impersonation-based cyber fraud across the country. Fraudsters increasingly pose as government officials, police personnel, and enforcement agency representatives, often carrying forged documents, fake identity cards, and digital verification requests, to deceive and defraud citizens.
Online circulation of fake Census-related messages and a surge in so-called ‘digital arrest’ scams have further raised concerns about the misuse of official-looking visits. Against this backdrop, the QR verification mechanism is designed to give residents a quick, reliable way to confirm they are dealing with authorised Census personnel.
Authorities have cautioned residents to stay alert to pressure tactics used by fraudsters. “Legitimate Census officials will never demand immediate confidential information (other than the list of the Census questions) under urgency, nor will they ever ask for money or funds of any kind,” Landge added. Any such demand is a clear red flag. Residents are advised to disengage immediately and report the incident.
Census officials said that those who missed the option to fill out the Census form digitally through the self-enumeration module need not worry, as the door-to-door visits will ensure everyone is covered.
“There is no cause for concern where citizens were unable to geo-tag their exact home location while filling the self-enumeration form. The enumerators will verify these entries on the ground, using downloaded maps of their assigned house-listing block and then link them to self-enumeration IDs,” Landge said.