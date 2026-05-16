Census enumerators at your door? Here’s how to check if they’re genuine

A QR verification mechanism is expected to give residents a quick, reliable way to confirm they are dealing with authorised Census personnel. (File Photo)

Starting today, Saturday, May 16, residents across Maharashtra may find government officials knocking at their door as part of the Census exercise. But this time, they have a simple tool to check whether the visitor is genuine–a QR code.

Maharashtra has launched its door-to-door field operations for the House Listing and Housing Census exercise on Saturday, running through June 14, as part of the groundwork for Census 2027.

To protect citizens from fraud, the authorities have introduced a QR code-based verification system on the identity cards and appointment letters carried by Census enumerators and supervisors.

How to verify the official at your door

If Census enumerators visit your home, citizens can confirm their genuine identity. “To know whether the official is a genuine enumerator, citizens can check his or her appointment letter and official identity card. They need to scan the QR code printed on these documents, and the scan will instantly confirm whether the person is an authorised Census official,” Vijay Landge, city census officer, Pune, told The Indian Express.