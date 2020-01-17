Census 2021: For pilot project in Janta Vasahat, PMC to use tablets to collate data

Pune city census officer said the pilot project will be undertaken in Janta Vasahat slum and civic personnel will undergo training for it soon. (File) Pune city census officer said the pilot project will be undertaken in Janta Vasahat slum and civic personnel will undergo training for it soon. (File)

As it gears up for the 2021 census, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is conducting a pilot project to capture data, such as location coordinates, on tablets for the first time.

“The Union government has decided to undertake the census exercise digitally by providing tablets to those involved in door-to-door visits during the census. The process begins with mapping geographical boundaries online,” said Maheshkumar Doiphode, city census officer and deputy commissioner, PMC.

He said the pilot project will be undertaken in Janta Vasahat slum and civic personnel will undergo training for it soon. “A final decision on the use of tablets will be taken based on the performance of the pilot project. The tablets used for the census should be able to map proper geographical locations to ensure that there is no repeat of the same location by another surveyor,” said Doiphode.

While the information will be collected digitally, Doiphode said the option of collecting data on paper will also be available. “It will be up to the staff involved in door-to-door surveys to choose from either of the options,” he said.

The PMC, meanwhile, will continue with the old ward-level demarcation to define the area for each surveyor. The state Directorate of Census operations has already collected large-scale maps with administrative ward boundaries, highlighting geographical features or landmarks, as well as GIS-based maps from local civic bodies.

According to the last census in 2011, PMC areas had a population of 31,32,143 and had 7,44,335 houses. After the inclusion of 11 villages in PMC limits, the number of houses is estimated to have increased to 8,02,263 while the population in civic body jurisdiction has risen to an estimated 33,71,626.

