Cement block crashes on highway during Pune Metro work; no one injured, contractor fined

In the second mishap at a Metro project site in two years, a cement block crashed on a highway while work was in progress on Corridor 2 of Pune Metro on Thursday. No one was injured in the incident, which took place around 4.30 pm.

The cement block crashed right in front of the grade separator on the Pune-Mumbai highway. Confirming the incident, Maha-Metro spokesperson Hemant Sonawane said, “The cement block fell off when work was going on in Pimpri area. Nobody was injured in the incident.”

Maha-Metro has imposed a fine on the contractor and asked him to ensure that such incidents don’t happen again. “We have imposed a fine on him as per our terms and contracts. The contractor has also been asked to fence off the area where work is in progress so that such incidents do not take place,” he said.

Two years ago, a machine weighing 120 tonne crashed at an under-construction Metro site at Nashik Phata chowk, a spot where multiple flyovers are located and traffic is often haphazard. A major tragedy was averted as the driver of the machine managed to alert Metro staff in time. The Metro staff managed to stop traffic at the busy intersection.