Celebration of India’s victory over Pak: Police use mild lathi-charge to control ‘unruly’ crowd in Pune

The police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to control a crowd that gathered at the Good Luck Chowk in Pune Sunday, to celebrate India’s victory over Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Police officials said a police team was already deployed in the area.

ACP (assistant commissioner of police) Ramakant Mane said: “As more and more people started coming, the crowd became unruly. Many of them started bursting firecrackers. The mob then came onto the road and blocked the traffic. The firecrackers were being burst in a dangerous manner. We had to use mild force to control the crowd. We also extinguished a large ‘garland firecracker’ using water to ensure the safety of people.”

Police teams were deployed at a few more places in the city where large crowds gathered to celebrate India’s T20 victory over Pakistan.