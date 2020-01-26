Celebrating 71st Republic Day: From heritage walks and treks to art, Pune to come alive with myriad events

Events, to be held across the city, include a marathon, theatre festival, special R-Day menu and kite festival. (Source: Arul Horizon) Events, to be held across the city, include a marathon, theatre festival, special R-Day menu and kite festival. (Source: Arul Horizon)

Pune will wake up to songs of valour and freedom on the 71st Republic Day on Sunday, but for those who want to mark the occasion with something more, a host of events are taking place across the city.

From heritage walks and freedom trails to historic fort visits, bike rides that celebrate unity to art mandais, people are coming together to celebrate Republic Day in unique ways.

Held annually on Republic Day, an art mandai, will be held at Mahatma Phule Mandai with an effort to promote authentic and affordable art in a public space and help people connect with original artwork and inspire them to own it. “A melting pot for different strata of society, the mandai, which is a site used for political activities, religious festivals, theatre performances, comes alive as a space where art is sold and exhibited every January 26 by senior artists, alongside vegetable and fruit vendors. It is an earnest attempt to dissolve hierarchies, make art commonplace and take these dialogues beyond the confines of art gallery spaces,” said Indraneel Garai, one of the organisers. This year’s theme is ‘Harvest’.

For adventure buffs, there is much in store. A one-day trek has been organised by Nisarg Premi trekkers to the 17th century Vasota Fort nestled in Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary. Trekkers will traverse dense forests thriving with wildlife. Another trek, hosted by Rocks to Roars, will explore the Torna Fort, also known as Prachandagad, where trekkers will host the Tricolour. Several riding groups have organised bike rides from scenic views to those raising funds for charitable causes.

Not just this, but a heritage walk has also been organised in the city, aimed at throwing light on the people and places of Pune that were crucial during India’s freedom struggle. The informative heritage walk, organised by India Heritage Walks, will include stories of freedom, patriotism and martyrdom.

