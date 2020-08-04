Celebrate temple bhoomi pujan day like Diwali: Pune BJP leaders

State BJP chief and Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil has urged local residents to celebrate the occasion by lighting lamps at their home. State BJP chief and Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil has urged local residents to celebrate the occasion by lighting lamps at their home.

The city unit of the BJP has planned celebrations at its office on J M Road on Wednesday, on the occasion of the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Senior party leaders have urged local residents to celebrate the day like ‘Diwali’.

State BJP chief and Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil has urged local residents to celebrate the occasion by lighting lamps at their home. BJP leader and former MLA Medha Kulkarni distributed saffron flags in Kothrud area and appealed to local residents to put up the flags in their houses to mark the celebrations. She also urged local residents to prepare sweets and distribute them.

