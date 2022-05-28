Ceiling at Pune Fire Brigade’s control room collapses, no casualties

A part of the ceiling of the Pune Fire Brigade’s control room, located on the ground floor of the Central Fire Station in Mahatma Phule Peth, collapsed Friday evening. No casualties were reported in the incident. However, there was panic for some time. Sources said the ceiling was remade just a year back.

According to the fire brigade officials, the ceiling made of Plaster of Paris caved in around 6 pm on Friday. The rubble fell on the telephone gadgets and equipment at the spot.

It was learnt that the ceiling had become weak because of the water leaking from the toilet constructed above it on the first floor. Sources from the fire brigade said cracks have developed in some of the other construction works too, all of which were done a year back. Sources said lakhs of rupees were spent for the construction.

Asked whether any inquiry will be conducted regarding the quality of the construction work, Chief Fire Officer Sunil Gilbile said, “We have informed in writing to the ward office of the Pune Municipal Corporation about the incident. A part of the ceiling, which is about 3 feet by 3 feet area, had collapsed. It was made of Plaster of Paris and other materials. Repairs will be carried out soon.”