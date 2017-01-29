Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
CEEAMATech industrial expo concludes today

More than 75 exhibitors from across the country have participated in the expo.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: January 29, 2017 1:52:00 am
CEEAMATech 2017, the three-day industrial expo was inaugurated by Rajendra Deshpande, Joint Managing Director, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited at Auto Cluster, Chinchwad on January 27. The expo which has drawn a good response will conclude on Sunday.

Sanjeev Nimkar, vice-president, Power Generation Business Unit Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited; Anil Bhandari, secretary of CEEAMA; Narendra Duvedi, director of CEEAMA; and Arvind Gadre, honarary president of CEEAMA were among those present at the inauguration.

