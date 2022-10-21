scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

CDS, three service chiefs visit their alma mater NDA in Pune

The CDS and the three chiefs paid homage at the Hut of Remembrance at the NDA to honour the brave alumni of the tri-services academy who made supreme sacrifice in service of the nation.

The CDS and the three chiefs paid homage at the Hut of Remembrance at the NDA. (Express)

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, accompanied by the three service chiefs, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, visited their alma mater National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla in Pune Friday.

The CDS and the three chiefs paid homage at the Hut of Remembrance at the NDA to honour the brave alumni of the tri-services academy who made supreme sacrifice in service of the nation. The three service chiefs are course-mates at the NDA from its 61st course.

The CDS reviewed the training at the NDA where he began his journey as a cadet in 1977 and is now holding the highest position in the Indian Armed Forces. The CDS and the three service chiefs also took out time to discuss issues related to improving synergy and promoting jointness, a press statement issued through the Pune Defence PRO said.

