CDAC to offer online courses for science & engineering graduates

THE CENTRE for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), operating under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, will offer online certificate courses in multiple subjects including ethical hacking.

Students pursuing undergraduate degrees in science and engineering with basic knowledge of computer programming, programming fundamentals, operating systems and networking are eligible to apply for the courses.

The course is also open for engineers, those pursuing or with completed Master’s degree in Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Engineering, Computer Applications or MBS (systems).

The three courses offered include Introduction to Ethical Hacking with practicals, Introduction to Linux Operating System with practicals and Hands-on Digital Image processing with Python.

The last date for sending applications is February 4 and courses start on February 7.

Full details like course fee, duration and course timings are available on the C-DAC website.