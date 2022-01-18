CDAC, IITs to jointly offer online course on artificial intelligence

Students with basic knowledge of machine learning can apply for an online course on applied artificial intelligence (AI) offered by select Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The course will teach ways to implement AI in industrial use and domains like healthcare, applications in smart city projects and so on.

The course, which includes demonstrations and code walkthroughs and industrial use-cases, is part of the ongoing National Supercomputing Mission (NSM). This six-year-old mission is jointly being led by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) and Indian Institute of Science under the aegis of the department of science and technology and the electronics and IT ministry.

The online course, to be jointly conducted by IITs — Kharagpur, Madras, Palakkad and Goa — will cover topics like fundamentals of AI accelerators and system setup, accelerated deep learning, end-to-end accelerated deep science and industrial use-cases of accelerated AI.

For registrations and further details, applicants can visit iitgoa.ac.in/aishikshaai/schedule.php

The 33-session long course will commence on January 31 and is best suited for students in their third and fourth years of engineering from any stream, science postgraduates, PhD scholars and working professionals.