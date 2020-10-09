CCTV camera network to get upgrade, traffic plan for 25-30 years to be made: Police chief

The statement comes two days after The Indian Express reported about the Vadodara police’s efforts to maintain law and order in the walled city area by holding confidence building peace meetings with community leaders. (Representational Image)

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said the CCTV camera network, installed at different locations in the city, would be upgraded to keep a check on the law and order situation.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Gupta said damaged CCTV cameras at important junctions would be repaired and new ones of higher quality would also be installed at strategic locations.

Gupta said about 1,500 CCTV cameras would be made operational at important locations for security reasons, and that a proposal in this regard would be prepared in eight days.

The police commissioner also talked about the traffic situation in the city, and said a plan for the next 25 to 30 years would be prepared, keeping in mind specific needs of the city. He added that Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) will be implemented in an effective manner.

Gupta also said changes in jurisdiction of certain police stations like Chaturshringi and Hadapsar was also on the cards, considering the rise in population in these areas.Four arrested for murder of property developer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.