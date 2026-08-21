CBSE-JEE killing diversity in academic thought: BITS VC, former IITD director

CBSE schooling and national level entrance examinations like the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) are killing diversity in academic thought, said Professor V Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice-Chancellor of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani in Pune on August 20. Rao served as the Director of IIT Delhi from 2016-21 and is a renowned researcher in Nanoelectronics.

Rao was delivering a lecture titled “Unleashing India’s Scientific Potential: Breaking barriers and igniting Innovation” organised by IISER, Pune and Maharashtra Academy of Sciences.

He said, “The problem with India is, though we are culturally so diverse, we have lost that diversity in academic institutions. In all IITs, CBSE has normalised everything. Everybody prepares through the same CBSE. And if any diversity is left after CBSE, JEE will kill that. By the time they come to our academic institutions everybody thinks exactly the same way, solves the problems exactly the same way.”