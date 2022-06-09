CBSE and ISC Class 12 results yet to be published, Pune colleges start admission

After Maharashtra declared its Class 12 results on Wednesday, most degree colleges in Pune started their admission process or uploaded the admission schedule on their websites on Thursday.

Right from accepting forms to scrutinising them to publishing merit lists to levying fees, the entire admission process has moved online.

With the Class 12 results yet to be announced by the CBSE and the ISC, students fear losing out on admission to top colleges, where seats may be taken by high scorers of the state board. College managements say they cannot delay the admission procedure for a small minority of students.

“Initially we discussed if we should start the process later, but then all colleges have started it. Also, if you notice the trend, students from other boards are fewer than ten per cent of total intake in our traditional degree courses like BA, B Com and B Sc. It wouldn’t be wise to delay the entire process for them, They can be accommodated later,” said Savita Datar, principal of Sir Parasharumbhai College, where undergrad admission opened on Thursday.

Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal of Modern College of Science, Arts and Commerce at Shivaji Nagar, said general-quota admission for undergraduate courses had started. “As far as non-state board students are concerned, the number of admissions are very low. The university rule allows us to ask for ten per cent more seats over the sanctioned intake capacity. We can accommodate those students in it. They need not worry. They can approach the principal with their applications,” he said.

Some colleges are facing teething troubles but forms will be available soon. Ravindrasinh Pardeshi, principal of Fergusson College, said technical reasons were delaying the admission process at the college and that forms and the schedule would be available online within two-three days.

While private universities are known to conduct entrance exams and personal interviews for professional courses, some private autonomous colleges in the city are also holding tests for professional courses. For example, BMCC College has invited online forms for its entrance test to undergraduate courses such as Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Commerce, B Com Honours and B Voc. (Film Making and Dramatics.

College principal Seema Purohit said the college would give 60 per cent weightage to the entrance test score and 40 per cent to Class 10 and 12 marks. “Basically, students from every corner of the state and the country apply. Many students come from the state board while others are from the CBSE and ICSE boards. The entrance test is designed to bring them to one level. We have observed that many students who secure 90-plus in Class 12 score less in our entrance tests. Our entrance exams test students on mathematics as well as aptitude,” she said.

The college’s admission notice states that the last date to submit the entrance exam form is Sunday. The tentative dates for the online entrance examination are between June 16 and June 18.