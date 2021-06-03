CBSE, ICSE schools in Pune to begin classes for Class 11, no schedule for state board yet

Educationists feel it is imperative to start classes for Class 11 not just for academics but to ensure the mental wellbeing of students. (File)

Even as uncertainty looms over the schedule for declaration of results for Class 10 Maharashtra board students and admissions to junior colleges, several CBSE and ICSE board schools in the city are set to begin classes for Class 11 in the next couple of weeks.

Earlier, the CBSE, ICSE board had announced the cancellation of Class 10 exams and instructed schools to tabulate results based on internal assessments, and most schools have finished the process by now.

Many CBSE, ICSE schools have invited online applications from students who wish to enrol for Class 11 and some have already conducted aptitude tests and personal interviews while others are in the process. Schools that have finished the process are now set to start lectures.

“We have limited seats in the Science stream, only one section of 35 students. Usually, 90 per cent of students are in-house students, the remaining 10 per cent are enrolled from other schools. We conduct an aptitude test to select these students and in-house counsellor speaks to them,” said Damini Joshi, Principal, Sanskriti School where classes would begin this week for Class 11.

An online admission notice on the website of The Bishops School shows that admission forms for Class 11 were available till May 21, interactive sessions with candidates are scheduled from June 7 to 11 after which merit list to be declared on June 14 and classes set to begin on June 21. Online admission at St Mary’s School, Camp is now closed while at Hutchings School too, forms were available till May 21.

Educationists feel it is imperative to start classes for Class 11 not just for academics but to ensure the mental wellbeing of students.

“We had an entrance test for Class 11 admissions and our academic year begins today. As a teacher and educationist, I am worried about the mental health of our students. The last exam they gave was Class 10 prelims, maybe in February and since then, they are waiting. First, they thought board exams would happen, then there was so much uncertainty until exam cancellation was announced. These children need to be engaged constructively and so we have decided to begin their Class 11 lectures based on provisional admissions,” said Jayshree Venkatraman, principal, SNBP School.

As for the state board students, there is still no clarity on admissions. The state education department recently announced the cancellation of SSC exams but school managements said specific instructions on how to tabulate results were awaited. The education department has warned junior colleges against putting out admission notices and asked them to wait until it gives them the go-ahead.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.