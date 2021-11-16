CBSE holds Term 1 minor subject exams for Class 12

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Term 1 minor subject exams for Class 12 on Tuesday, only a handful of schools in the city participated in the process as most do not offer the subject of Entrepreneurship and Beauty and Wellness for which the exams were being conducted.

This academic year, CBSE will conduct exams in two terms for Class 10 and 12 students. Term 1 exams will be held for 50 per cent of the syllabus and will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) for which students will use OMR sheets for the first time.

To acquaint students with the exam format, many schools had conducted “dry runs” or mock tests to ensure the students did not face any hiccups.

Aarti Garampalli, principal of Indira National School, said that only two students wrote the exams on Tuesday. “We had already conducted mock tests so students were prepared with the format. Since, we had only two students, we didn’t face any issues,” she said.

Nirmal Waddan, principal, The Kalyani School, also said mock tests had helped keep children prepared. “We had about 200 students, since students from other schools were also there. I think the test went smoothly but as far as the OMR sheet is concerned, there may be some scope for improvement from the students’ perspective,” she said.

Some school principals, though, complained of “lapses” in management which, they said, led to delays.

“Some schools faced a problem in getting the password on time so downloading of the question papers happened in a rush. Even after completion, there were hiccups in uploading results,” said a principal, requesting anonymity.

The Class 12 minor exams will continue till December 30. Class 10 term 1 minor exams will start from Wednesday, November 17, and end on December 7. The exams for the major subjects for Class 12 will start on December 1; for Class 12, they will be held from November 30.