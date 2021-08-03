CBSE Class 10 results: With 99.92 pass percentage, Pune Division 4th in India

The Pune Division, which includes Maharashtra, reported 99.92 pass percentage, which is the fourth highest across the country in CBSE Class 10 results. (Representational image)

Even as the results of Class 10 published by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) ended a long and anxious wait for students, most city schools were elated to have a significant number of students scoring above 90 per cent. In 2020, the overall pass percentage recorded was 91.46 per cent while this year, the overall pass percentage across the country reached 99.04 per cent, nearly an eight per cent increase. The Pune Division, which includes Maharashtra, reported 99.92 pass percentage, which is the fourth highest across the country in CBSE Class 10 results.

Meanwhile, CBSE schools in Pune city also reported good results.

At Sanskriti School Bhukum, where 100 per cent of the batch passed with first division, Soham Kalburgi, who scored 99.6 per cent, emerged as the school topper and one of the top scorers in the city. At Army Public School, Kirkee, principal Arti Sharma said 32 of 381 students scored above 95 per cent and Anushaa Shukla, who scored 99.6 per cent, emerged as the school topper.

C V Madhavi, principal of DAV Public School, Aundh, said all 544 students passed, of which 280 scored above 90 per cent. School topper Atharva Kshirsagar secured 98.6 per cent, followed by Bhagyashree Mohan with 98.4 per cent. One student at this school with learning disability secured 72.4 per cent, according to school authorities.

Neelam Chakrabarty, prinicipal of Delhi Public School, said a total of 268 students appeared for boards, from which two students Shlok Parmar and Aloki Upadhyay, who both secured 99.2 per cent, were the highest scorers in the school. As many as 156 students scored more than 90 per cent.

The current worldwide pandemic has inflicted havoc on one of the most important systems, which is education, said Chakrabarty, adding that the pandemic has not only introduced an element of randomness but also uncertainty into our lives.

“For Indians, board results are usually the first major milestone on the road to a success. This year, the board examinations for Class 10 and 12 have been cancelled by major boards across the country..,,” she said. “… Covid era has sent a strong message to students – to push through hardship, bounce back from failure and come out stronger.”

City school principals credited both students and teachers for their resilience and teamwork in dealing with the new normal which the Covid-19 pandemic had forced on them.

“The uniqueness of the achievement is attributed to the consistent excellence of the students, mentored by their teachers, all year round. For every teacher, this is a proud moment, flooded by a nostalgic reminiscence of a satisfactorily laborious year,” said Bharti Bhagwani, principal at GG International School, where of 122 students, 18 scored 90 per cent and above, and 35 scored between 90 to 95 per cent.

Meera Nair, principal of Amanora School, congratulated all 156 students for passing the difficult Covid year. While 46 students acquired a score above 90 per cent, Avani Sakurikar with 98.6 per cent was the school topper.

Principal Mrinalini Bhosale of Vikhe Patil Memorial School said 60 of 149 students scored above 90 per cent and Saniya Khinvasara, who secured 98.6 per cent, stood first in the school.

“The CBSE had formed the result committee and laid down guidelines to follow in preparation of the board result. Internal assessment played a vital role in the excellent performance of the students. It is the hard work of the students and the teachers that finally paid off. The pandemic- stricken situation has not affected academic excellence in any manner,” she said.